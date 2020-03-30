Opinion

Desperate times call for a national unity government

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his budget. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Is it time for Boris Johnson to show genuine leadership by calling for a national unity government to steer the country through the coronavirus outbreak?

These are truly unprecedented times and as such there must surely now be a government of national unity. If parliament is forced to suspend, either formally or through parliamentarians voluntarily self-isolating, the need becomes greater.

This would require genuine, brave leadership though – can we trust Boris Johnson to show this? Or Dominic Cummings to give up the power he has worked so hard to acquire?

If nothing else, it would give them the chance to deflect blame if it all goes wrong.

Adrian Brown

Southampton

The inexperience of this government, selected for obedience and political correctness, not for experience or ability, has been lamentable. The most experienced health secretary of modern times was excluded from the government because he dared oppose Johnson for the Tory party leadership. He too has criticised the government for its lack of action.

At this time of national crisis we need a government of national unity, with experienced ministers as well as medical experts. We desperately need much more testing for the virus, we cannot fight coronavirus blind.

Pete Milory

Trowbridge

The answer to your question “Is Sturgeon scuppered?” (TNE #186) is a resounding “no”.

Over a number of years she has shown herself to be the most sure-footed and principled politician in these islands.

She has held fast to a fundamental conviction that Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom should remain in the European Union. She has led her party to three electoral successes on that basis.

People warm to her directness and candour in speaking about the pandemic. This contrasts starkly with the posture of some other UK politicians.

Richard Ross

Edinburgh

