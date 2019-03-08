43% of the UK thinks Boris Johnson should step down after Supreme Court ruling

Forty-three per cent of people in the UK think Boris Johnson should stand down after the historic Supreme Court ruling. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Forty-three per cent of the country believes Boris Johnson should resign after the Supreme Court ruled that he acted unlawfully by proroguing parliament.

A YouGov poll has found that 43% of people think Boris Johnson should resign.

A YouGov poll of more than 4,000 people also found that nearly half the country - 49% - agreed with the judges' verdict.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale made the announcement that could not have more comprehensively castigated the prime minister for sending MPs away.

The Financial Times, the Daily Mirror and the Guardian have all led press calls for him to resign, and the chant of "Johnson out" echoed through Jeremy Corbyn's Labour conference speech. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has also called for the prime minister's head.

But a large number of people - 39% - say Johnson should not resign, while 18% say they don't know.

A YouGov poll has found that nearly half the country agrees with the Supreme Court ruling.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of those defending Johnson's position as prime minister are Brexiteers and Conservatives - with mostly Lib Dem and Labour voters calling for Johnson's head.

Thirty percent of people polled said that they disagreed with the Supreme Court verdict.

Among those who think they know better than the country's 11 top judges were 56% of Conservatives and 57% of Leave voters.

