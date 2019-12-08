Video

Watch Boris Johnson's excruciating answer to the naughtiest thing he has ever done

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Sophy Ridge. Photograph: Sky News/TNE. Archant

The last time Boris Johnson met Sophy Ridge he promised to give the Sky News a presenter an answer on the naughtiest thing he'd ever done.

Everyone remembers Theresa May's excruciating answer where she said that it was "running through wheat fields" from 2017, and Boris Johnson appeared keen to avoid giving that answer the last time they met.

But meeting again, Ridge asked Johnson if he had thought of an answer, or if it was another "broken promise".

"Oh no, not this again," said the prime minister, as he turned to his advisers. "You need to interrupt this now!" he tells them.

Ridge pointed out he had "lots of time to think about it", before Johnson tried to throw in another 'get Brexit done' line.

"I did promise to think about it but I've been so busy trying to get Brexit done... naughtiest thing I've ever done? God..."

As he stuttered, he said: "Look I think... Sophie... I'm going to have to come up with..."

"Come on folks help me out here!" he asked his advisers.

"What's the naughtiest thing you think I've done?" he pleaded with them.

"I think I may sometimes when I was riding a bicycle everyday, which I used to do, I may have sometimes not always obeyed the law on cycling on the pavement."

A bemused Ridge asked him: "The naughtiest thing you've ever done is to cycle on the pavement?"

"No, no, no, no, no, no," replied the prime minister. "You asked me the naughtiest thing I've ever done that I'm prepared to admit."

Johnson returned to parroting lines about Brexit as the excruciating moment wrapped up.

Some pointed to this Eddie Mair interview as a clue to some of the answers he could have given, when he was branded a "nasty piece of work".