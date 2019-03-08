Video

American TV host takes on Boris Johnson's bizarre speech to the UN

Trevor Noah at the Daily Show displays concern after Boris Johnson's speech to the UN. Picture: The Daily Show The Daily Show

The Daily Show has taken a closer look at the eyebrow-raising speech about "terrifying limbless chickens" that Boris Johnson gave to the United Nations.

Host Trevor Noah showed clips from the address to world leaders which was made just hours before the prime minister had to fly home in ignominy over losing the Supreme Court case against his government.

Far from worrying about that, however, Johnson took to the world stage to warn about the excesses of smart technology.

"Your mattress will monitor your nightmares, your fridge will beep for more cheese," he warned, adding that we may in future be served "terrifying limbless chickens".

After the clip, Noah had his worried face on. "I think the Brexit pressure is getting to Boris," he said.

"Because what was he even talking about?" he continued, before launching into an impression of the prime minister.

"I'm not going to lie, this was a weird speech to give at the UN," he added, comparing Johnson to a scruffy preacher.

"You know who I bet was loving Boris' speech while this was happening?" asked Noah. "It's all the countries that Britain has colonised in the past.

"I bet like half of the African nations were sitting there like 'oh, now you say it's bad if someone takes over and kills you, eh?'"

Although to be fair, maybe Johnson has a point. Noah went on to showcase the terrifying achievements of the robots produced by Boston Dynamics, which can now do gymnast routines.