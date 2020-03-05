Boris Johnson squirms after being quizzed on new baby
PUBLISHED: 16:26 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 05 March 2020
Archant
Boris Johnson refused to say if his family were happy about his baby news on live television.
In an interview on ITV's This Morning the prime minister looked flustered when he was asked about the reaction from his loved ones.
Johnson, who has five confirmed children, dodged Phillip Schofield's question by replying more generally "it's very exciting."
The subject of nappy changing also left the prime minister squirming when it was bought up by the 57-year-old presenter.
Schofield quipped: "How good are you at changing nappies? You've had enough experience."
In response Johnson mumbled until Holly Willoughby jumped in with some encouragement.
She said: "Give it a go, give it a go - it's part of the whole experience."
But Johnson did not seem committed and said: "I expect so."
The subject came up when Holly Willoughby congratulated Johnson on his engagement and impending arrival at the end of an interview.
Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, announced the news on Instagram over the weekend.
It will be their first child together, as well as the third baby born to a serving prime minister.
Johnson has confirmed he will take two weeks paternity leave when the child arrives.
