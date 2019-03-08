PM stars in viral mock trailer for UK sequel to Succession - 'Recession'
PUBLISHED: 14:33 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 06 November 2019
Archant
A comedian has made a hilarious mock trailer for 'the British sequel to Succession', starring Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and 'That bloke from Wetherspoons'.
Jon Harvey - better known as Lord Buckethead in the last general election - tweeted the trailer on the first day of election campaigning.
HBO's Succession is a satirical comedy-drama which follows a family who control the world's biggest media and entertainment company when their father steps down from the company.
The edited trailer is made in the same style as the HBO show, but features politicians and media personalities from the UK.
The trailer says 'Recession' features Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, Nigel Farage, Michael Gove, 'That bloke from Wetherspoons', Donald Trump, and Larry the cat.
"Casting by Eton College, edited by Rupert Murdoch, Created by David Cameron, and directed by no-one: Recession."
Comedian Jon Harvey said: "I put Boris in the starring role in the British sequel to Succession, because it just had to be done."
