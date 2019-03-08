What Boris Johnson's leadership push tells us about the state of the Tory party

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 June 2019

Conservative MP and leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson leaves his London home. Picture: Getty Images

Conservative MP and leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson leaves his London home. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Three years after reminding us of his legacy as a liberal and unifying Conservative, 2019 Boris Johnson is relying on his hard-right influences.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

The last Conservative leadership contest feels like it was a lot longer than three years ago. In that race, one of the favoured candidates for the top post gave a speech speaking as a "One Nation" Conservative who understood the need to heal a divided country.

"It is vital now in the Conservative Party that we bring together everybody who campaigned so hard both for the Remain or the Leave sides," this politician said. "I'd like see the most talented and capable men and women in our party uniting to take the country forward."

There was more. The speech praised gay marriage, spoke of the need for a "sensible, moderate" Conservatism building on "the great reforming legacy of David Cameron". It even spoke of the need to "re-launch our commitment to Europe" during the Brexit process.

And yet the would-be-candidate who made that speech was actually withdrawing himself from the race - as it was none other than Boris Johnson.

His campaign had imploded in flames before it even began, as Michael Gove decided that rather than play a role as Johnson's key ally, he would instead betray his onetime friend at the last minute and stand for leader himself.

Johnson's tone at the time might have been emollient, that of a unifier, but Conservative MPs refused to buy it: once Gove had declared himself unsure that Johnson had the qualities to unify a Conservative government working on a slim majority - remember when they had a slim majority? - others followed suit, with Nick Boles and Dominic Raab switching camps alongside Gove.

Rivals in the party noted the dramatic irony of Johnson being knifed by Gove: both men known for their ambition, having come into politics after journalistic careers and having worked with one another hand-in-glove during the Brexit campaign, only to turn on each other and ruin the leadership chances of either of them.

Boris Johnson had written an ostensibly moderate, traditional, unifying pitch to be the leader of the party, and his colleagues in parliament had refused to believe it - instead, eventually, turning to a woman they believed could be a safe pair of hands: Theresa May.

And after her outright failure to unite the party, let alone the country or the continent, they appear to be turning to Boris Johnson once again. What kind of steady-handed behaviour and political skill has he demonstrated in the meantime to secure such confidence, where once it was lacking?

Johnson could certainly claim that his CV on paper is stronger than it was before: in 2019, unlike 2016, he can now boast of having served as foreign secretary - one of the most senior cabinet roles and a major responsibility for anyone to bear, especially during a period such as Brexit.

Anyone paying attention to the small print may notice that two of the most important aspects of the role - dealing with Brexit and international trade - had been siphoned away into other roles, but Johnson could be forgiven for not expecting that level of scrutiny from his parliamentary colleagues.

You may also want to watch:

If he were worried about their political memories, Johnson might also be concerned that his frequent gaffes as foreign secretary - the UK's most senior diplomat - might also speak poorly of his record, especially as one was cited by Iran as a reason for keeping British citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in custody, extending her sentence, something for which he has never apologised.

Johnson's exit from the cabinet was not one covered in glory, either. The foreign secretary had been one of the key cabinet ministers signing off on the rough outline of the PM's plan to exit the EU months before his resignation - where the principle, if not the details, of the backstop were agreed.

He continued to serve in the cabinet for months after this point while the small print was agreed, until May finally presented the finalised deal to her cabinet at a make-or-break meeting at her Chequers country retreat. Johnson,  like all the rest of the cabinet, signed off on the deal. A day later, he felt differently: despite having agreed on the principle of the deal months before, and the letter of it after an extensive and hours-long meeting a day before, he suddenly felt unable to stay in the government and work to support May's deal, for reasons of deep-seated principle that surely had nothing to do with the fact his colleague David Davis had resigned a few hours before and the foreign secretary did not wish to be outflanked on Brexit.

From the backbenchers, Johnson dedicated himself to public service by immediately resuming his £275,000-a-year role as a columnist for the Daily Telegraph - a rate that works out at around £5-a-word. For this monumental sum, he put out new Brexit plans, which were immediately debunked, and a claim polling showed no-deal was winning in the polls, which the newspaper later had to correct.

This is what Johnson has spent the three years since the last Conservative leadership contest doing. Could this be the track record that has convinced his colleagues he has gone from someone unfit for leadership to the dominating favourite, at a time when the challenges of the premiership are perhaps at their greatest since the Second World War?

If this seems a stretch, then we should consider that maybe this time Johnson is making an even more bold and brave series of proposals to reunite the nation, heal the divide between Leavers and Remainers, and restore the popularity of the Conservative Party.

His advisors certainly seem to be running his campaign more carefully this time: Johnson has done barely any interviews, has hardly been seen in public, and is clearly on close watch against gaffes. But those hoping this PR push has been accompanied by a sincere, policy-backed version of Johnson's 2016 rhetoric are in for a huge disappointment.

Johnson has decided that there is a group of 1.3 million people in the country who are struggling so hard that they are clearly in need of more help from the government - and he's found £6,000 a year for each and every one of them, taken from their income tax payment.

But the group he has targeted for this are not unemployed people, or those living on disability living allowance: he's picked those earning £80,000 or more a year, the richest 4% of the country. Alongside that, he's pledged to use the money put aside for no-deal to fund it, while saying he's happy to leave with no-deal, and says he will not extend Brexit.

In other words, Boris Johnson is selling off our parachute just as he plans to kick us out of the plane.

Johnson's public pronouncements are so dangerous and so unpopular with the public that his allies are quietly using this as a weapon to win over moderates. No-one thinks he'll ever actually do this, they say. It's obviously political (or economic) suicide, they say. Let's just get him in place, and then he'll be far more moderate.

Conservative MPs may wish to note that this was exactly the message many backers of Donald Trump made to garner support for the man who is now US president, and come to their own conclusions.

Boris Johnson tried to remind everyone of his legacy as a unifying and liberal Conservative in 2016. In 2019, he is relying on his strongest hard-right influences, and making an outright populist appeal to promise the impossible, even as everyone around him is fully aware it would be impossible to deliver without causing disaster.

That the second sales pitch is working better than the first says far too much about the current state of the UK's ruling party.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson caves to pressure and agrees to TV debate

Boris Johnson has agreed to take part in TV debates. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA images

BONNIE GREER: The two women who know how to beat Trump

Nina Turner, who has become a champion of Bernie Sanders and now serves as his 2020 campaign president. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

This nurse on Question Time makes a compelling point about politicians' drug use

This Question Time audience member noted that nurses are held to higher standards than politicians. Picture: BBC

What Boris Johnson's leadership push tells us about the state of the Tory party

Conservative MP and leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson leaves his London home. Picture: Getty Images

'Theatre must never shy away from tackling important issues' - Michael Longhurst on production of Europe

A promotional poster for the stage production of Europe at the Donmar Warehouse. Photograph: Twitter.

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

File photos of (left to right, top row) Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Sajid Javid, (bottom row) Esther McVey, Matt Hancock, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Mark Harper. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is the latest to come out of the Conservative Leadership contest, as he withdrew on Friday morning. Photograph: PA/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Baubles for Theresa May's few remaining allies in her resignation honours' list

Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip, arrive to cast their votes at a polling station for the European Parliament election. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Labour shouldn't be bystanders to Tory farce

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his North London home on local election day on May 02, 2019 in London, England. Elections are being held in 248 councils across England and Northern Ireland today. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

BREX FACTOR: Why is Labour man Barry Gardiner never off TV?

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner on the Andrew Marr show. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Boris Johnson on the 'contempt' of leaders becoming PM without a general election

Boris Johnson (right) in 2007, when he wrote about the

Sajid Javid baffled by Trump state banquet snub

Sajid Javid has said his not being invited to the state banquest during Donald Trump's visit was 'odd'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Rory Bremner treats Twitter to a pitch-perfect Boris Johnson impression

Rory Bremner has tweeted a pitch-perfect impression of Boris Johnson's leadership bid. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Tory leadership contest: A good moment to draw a line

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove, who confessed to having used cocaine. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

MICHAEL WHITE: The lines separating the list of Number 10 hopefuls

Michael Gove, the

Eight Labour MPs vote against Commons bid to block no-deal Brexit with more abstaining

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Labour MP says he 'made a mistake' in not voting for Theresa May's Brexit deal

Gareth Snell in Stoke-on-Trent Central. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boris Johnson accused of 'Trumpian tactics' as he kicks off leadership bid

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister. Photograph:: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

MPs reject calls to 'take back control' of agenda to halt no-deal Brexit

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Mark Francois issues bizarre warning to Mr Stop Brexit protester

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Great European Lives: German silent film actress Brigitte Helm, 1906-1996

Brigitte Helm studies herself in the German silent film 'The Burning Mill'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Labour MP 'genuinely wondering' if the party can survive Brexit

Lisa Nandy MP said she 'genuinaly wondered' if the Labour Party can survive Brexit in a frank radio interview. Picture: BBC 5 Live

PMQs review: Theresa May welcomes the unicorns

Theresa May welcoming the unicorns during prime minister's questions. Picture: Parliament TV

Northern leaders must demand a People's Vote to secure the region's future

The Mersey Ferry on the River Mersey in front of the Liverpool skyline. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Roger Casement: BENJAMIN IVRY on the enigma who went from imperialist to revolutionary

Picture shows Sir Roger Casement, British Consular Agent and Irish rebel patriot, who was hanged as a traitor. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

Politics professor debunks poll with the runaway Boris Johnson lead

Conservative MP Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on the day he launches his leadership campaign. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

Europe on the brink: The spellbinding film that shows a continent slipping into an abyss

Vlad Ivanov as Oskar Brill. Photo: Laookon Filmgroup

Brexit Party MEP mocked for appearing to claim that EU parliament voting machines are rigged

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

No, really. You can't renegotiate May's Brexit deal, EU leaders tell Tory hopefuls

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, has stated there will be no renegotiation of the Brexit deal. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Labour in Commons push to make vote against a no-deal Brexit binding

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer at Labour Party conference. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Car industry is 'crystal clear' with government about no-deal Brexit impact, says minister

The car industry has made plain its feelings about a no-deal Breixt. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Channel 4 News blames 'Brexit fatigue' for fall in viewers

Channel 4 headquarters. Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA.

MITCH BENN: What Blake's 7 taught me about politics

Actor Paul Darrow in a scene from the television show Blake's 7. Photo: Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

Gyimah: Tory leader will be a 'do-nothing PM' unless they face realities of Brexit

Former Tory leadership candidate Sam Gyimah. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Brexit contributes to 'huge shortages' of NHS and social care staff: new report

Public services are facing massive Brexit-related recruitment gaps as organisations such as the NHS struggle to replace EU workers leaving the UK, says a new report. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Sturgeon brands the Tory leadership contest a 'horror show'

Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis, are driven past the Houses of Parliament, London, ahead of the House of Commons. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Brexit 'already causing serious and lasting damage to our economy' as it contracts by 0.4%

Flags waving as as protesters take part in an anti-Brexit rally. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Esther McVey's launch event stormed by angry protester shouting 'fake Tories'

Protester Graham Moore storms onto the stage during Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey's speech. (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

Jeremy Hunt's abortion views 'a poor way to show leadership', say campaigners

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt said he would like to reduce the abortion time limit to 12 weeks. Picture: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images

How Uzbekistan became one of the world's most remote and alluring countries

SILK ROAD: Watchtower of the Koukhna Ark in the city of Khiva, Uzbekistan. Photo: Getty Images

Most Read

Lorraine Kelly remembers working with Esther McVey and this clip says it all

Lorriane Kelly is asked about Esther McVey. Photograph: Good Morning Britain.

Eight Labour MPs vote against Commons bid to block no-deal Brexit with more abstaining

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Viral 90-second rant nails exactly how our politicians ignore Brexit reality

Rafael Behr's answer on BBC Politics Live has gone viral, outlining in just 90 seconds how politicians are ignoring Brexit reality. Picture: BBC

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Mark Francois issues bizarre warning to Mr Stop Brexit protester

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy