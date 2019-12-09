Boris Johnson targeted by protesters in Andrew Neil masks at Grimsby fish market

The prime minister was visiting the market to talk about the 'positive' impact of his deal on the UK's fishing industry, and a load of other carp, when protestors from the Grimsby Labour Party met him on his arrival. Photo: Grimsby Labour Party Archant

Boris Johnson has been branded a chicken while on a visit to Grimsby fish market for his failure to agree to an interview with Andrew Neil.

The prime minister was visiting the market to talk about the 'positive' impact of his deal on the UK's fishing industry, and a load of other carp, when protesters from the Grimsby Labour Party met him on his arrival.

Grimsby, which has voted in a Labour MP for the last 74 years, is now a marginal seat, and one which Johnson is focusing on in an effort to steal power from traditi

onal Labour-voting strongholds.

But there is still a strong anti-Tory sentiment in the North Lincolnshire town, as the prime minister was met by protesters wearing masks of the BBC presenter alongside microphones and signs of chickens.

The protesters from Grimsby's Labour Party booed the prime minister after he ducked out of the interview with Neil.

They also carried signs reading "Hope not Tories", and "Boris eats cod".

The prime minister also had shouts hurled at him from market workers as he posed with fish and spoke to merchants.

According to the Mirror, one person heckled the prime minister: "Nice to see you, Jeremy," and another added: "Boo Boris."

"He brings them out, eh? Phoney b**tards," another was reported to say.