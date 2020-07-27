Boris Johnson’s government ‘desperate’ for Donald Trump to lose next election

PUBLISHED: 14:53 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 27 July 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) meets US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) meets US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

The UK government is said to be ‘desperate’ for Donald Trump to lose the US election in November ahead of both sides agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Boris Johnson is publicly one of the US president’s closest allies, but reporters claim his government has been attempting to distance itself from the American administration in anticipation that he will lose the election in November.

“It would make things much easier if Trump doesn’t win reelection,” one minister reportedly told The Times.

“Boris was trying to distance himself from Trump,” another UK government adviser told the newspaper.

Private polling from Downing Street is said to show the public fear the repercussions of a post-Brexit deal between America and Britain - with the public fearing reduced food standards and animal welfare standards, as well as impact on the NHS.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The newspaper notes Tory hopes that a change of leadership in the White House would make a deal with America more palatable.

Biden has signalled he would take America back into being a signatory to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a treaty advocated by Barack Obama but abandoned by Trump.

You may also want to watch:

“The assumption in Whitehall is that if Biden wins, we won’t need to do a bilateral trade deal because we might both end up in CPTPP. That is already committed to high standards of animal welfare. Some of the sting will be removed from those issues,” one Tory adviser said.

Government insiders previously told the Financial Times that the government privately accepts it is not going to get a deal before the election, making it unlikely before the end of the Brexit transition period.

“Is it going to happen this year? Basically, no,” they said. They added: “We don’t want to be bounced into a deal.”

A UK diplomat told Insider that there would be a change in global politics if Trump departed the White House.

“A lot of stuff will change if Biden wins,” they said.

“The venal corruption of the Trump family and the nasty narcissistic aspects of his behavior — all that will go with a different sort of president”.

But while behind closed doors there is hope that Trump loses, Times reporter Tim Shipman notes no-one will comment publicly.

“It may be easier to find people in No 10 who are prepared to suggest publicly that Cummings retires to run a Specsavers driving school than it is to get someone to admit that they hope Trump loses. But they know that silence is the better way to achieve that goal.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Tony Blair calls for an investigation into Russian involvement in Brexit referendum

Former prime minister Tony Blair. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

POLL: Will Boris Johnson secure a Brexit trade deal before December 31?

Then MP Boris Johnson, now Britain's prime minister, at a Vote Leave event; Ben Birchall/PA.

48 hour ‘walkout’ of Twitter to take place over failure to take action over anti-Semitism

An image being used to promote the #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate walkout on Twitter. Photograph: Twitter.

More than 1,000 submissions sent to cross-party inquiry assessing government’s coronavirus response

Lib Dem leadership contender Layla Moran drives inquiry into government’s coronavirus response. Photo: Sky News.

Grant Shapps caught up in government’s ‘shambolic’ quarantine announcement after he jetted to Spain

Transport secretary Grant Shapps on Sky News; Sky News, Twitter

WILL SELF: Is this the end of the theatre as we know it?

Lee Evans (as Clov) and Michael Gambon (as Hamm) in the production 'Endgame' at the Albery Theatre in London in 2004. Picture: robbie jack/Corbis via Getty Images

The Stasi spy who stayed in the cold

The archive of the Stasi - the former east German secret police - in Berlin. Picture: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Great European Lives: Maria Szymanowska – the pioneering Polish pianist

Portrait of Maria Szymanowska (1789-1831), 1816. Found in the Collection of Biblioteka Narodowa, Warszawa. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

JAMES BALL: Putin doesn’t have to have the last laugh over the Russia report

Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't have to have the last laugh, says James Ball. Picture: ALEXEY DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Nigel Farage’s attempts to spark another ‘Brexit’ in Italy

Gianluigi Paragone, the former Five Star Movement senator who is heading up the new 'No Europe for Italy' party. Picture: Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

The Welsh farm which hosted Queen, Ozzy Osborne and Coldplay

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock (442648h) FREDDIE MERCURY WITH JOHN DEACON, ROGER TAYLOR AND BRIAN MAY AT ROCKFIELD STUDIOS - 1975 VARIOUS QUEEN

Imbalance of power – where does the UK stand on the international stage?

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, during a press conference at Lancaster House in central London. Photograph: Peter Summers/PA.

STAR TURNS: Fay Wray’s big break with a tall, dark and... hairy leading man

Canadian-born actress Fay Wray in scene from King Kong,' directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Bawdiness of the Bard – The possibly rude origin of Shakespeare’s surname

William Shakespeare. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

The unfriendly Olympic games

(Original Caption) In protest of the USSR invasion of Afghanistan, American protesters at the Lake Placid Games opening ceremony hold various signs of protest against the Russians including a sign fostering boycott of the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympic Games. (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Government is ‘putting safety of public at risk’ with lack of adequate Brexit plan

Liz Truss (right) and James Brokenshire (2nd right) arrive for the launch of Boris Johnson's campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The pitfalls of hiring yes-men in government

Chris Grayling MP. (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Britain’s plan for a post-Brexit settlement which deepens divisions

Former Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to 'strengthen the precious European Union' when setting out her Brexit objectives in January 2017. Picture: Frank Augstein/PA

Labour ‘politically competitive’ again under Keir Starmer, says former leader

Keir Starmer with workers from the creative industry. Photograph: Twitter.

As a Lib Dem I’ll always defend real liberalism

George Orwell. Picture: Ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Is Britain sleepwalking to the Union’s end?

Is Britain sleepwalking to the end of the Union? Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

CATHRIN SCHAER: Is Berlin behind the curve on Beijing?

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (C-L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C-R) take a group photo during the German-Chinese Dialogue Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 6, 2019. Picture: ANDREA VERDELLI/AFP via Getty Images

Why Keir Starmer has the right strategy for Brexit

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Get away from all the madness if you can

Alastair Campbell's holiday snaps from his trip to Europe. Picture: Alastair Campbell

MANDRAKE: Brexiteer Lawson fails to convince family with anti-EU ideology

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The psychological consequences of Brexit are only just sinking in

2nd January 1973: A couple enjoy the view of the cross-channel ferry terminal from Dover Cliffs. (Photo by Harris/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

SNP dismantle Boris Johnson’s claim smaller nations can’t capably deal with coronavirus

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a Stay in Scotland campaign event. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Drop in support for Boris Johnson indicates honeymoon period is officially over

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds crabs caught on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour in Stromness during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 23, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Johnson. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Forget Russian interference – more concerning is the meddling close to home

Chair of the intelligence and security committee (ISC) MP Julian Lewis. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

China may regret Xi abandoning its traditional policy

One of China's two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning (right of picture) in Hong Kong waters. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The Russia report – six lines that just say it all

MI5 initially provided just six lines of text at the outset of the enquiry, according to an extract from the Russia report. Picture: Getty

Starmer calls for a line to be drawn under anti-Semitism as Corbyn calls whistleblower settlement ‘disappointing’

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Michel Barnier confirms July Brexit deal deadline ‘unlikely’ to be met

Michel Barnier at a press conference on Brexit; Twitter

Opponents tell Johnson and Sturgeon to stop ‘bickering’ over independence during coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA Wire.

Financial watchdog ‘astonished’ by No 10’s failure to plan for a pandemic

Houses of Parliament in Westminster; Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Trump asked US ambassador to persuade Westminster to hold the British Open at his Scottish golf course

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House; AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Minister tries to downplay concerns that Dominic Cummings is meddling with UK intelligence committee

Intelligence and Security Committee chair Julian Lewis during an Urgent Question in the House of Commons; Twitter

Boris Johnson’s ‘flip flop’ gag backfires as Keir Starmer reminds Commons of PM’s secret Brexit article

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

PMQs: Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson to ‘check the record’ over Russian interference claims

Boris Johnson is criticised by Keir Starmer over the Russia report at PMQs. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Most Read

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Ann Widdecombe proposes shopping hour for face mask protesters

Brexit Party general election candidate Ann Widdecombe says she was made an offer in exchange for standing down. Picture: BBC

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

Leave EU’s vow to cause ‘mayhem’ in New Zealand failing as Jacinda Ardern on track for election victory

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference. (Photo by Diego OPATOWSKI / AFP)

John Humphrys says listeners were wrong on his views about Boris Johnson and Brexit

John Humphrys on Radio 4's Today programme. Photograph: BBC.

Nigel Farage’s attempts to spark another ‘Brexit’ in Italy

Gianluigi Paragone, the former Five Star Movement senator who is heading up the new 'No Europe for Italy' party. Picture: Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.