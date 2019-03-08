Latest The New European

Boris Johnson believes he can win more seats in pro-Remain Scotland

PUBLISHED: 16:49 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 30 September 2019

Prime minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Prime minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Despite Scotland voting to remain in the European Union, Boris Jonson believes he can win more seats in a general election in the country.

Interim leader Jackson Carlaw told Tory conference it would be "far more damaging" to remain in the European Union on an "endless drift" arguing that the Scottish Tories would back a no-deal Brexit.

It flies in the face of Davidson's opposition to the UK crashing out of the European Union.

On Davidson's departure he told STV: "I think it was sad that Ruth went. I think she's a massive talent in our party...

"She's got a young child and she felt she should devote some time to that."

Despite Scottish voters backing Remain by 62% to 38% the PM believed his party could win more seats in a snap general election with his pro-Brexit agenda.

He said: "I'm not going to put a figure on it.

"I hope we win all the seats we've got and more."

At a Scottish reception at the Conservative Party conference the PM reitterated claims that he could "unite the UK" after delivering Brexit.

The prime minister described the SNP as "frauds" while Carlaw dubbed Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson as "Scotland's very own pound shop Mary Poppins".

