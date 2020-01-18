Clock to be projected on to Downing Street on January 31st

Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

The government plans to mark Brexit day by projecting a clock on to Downing Street before Boris Johnson delivers a speech.

Buildings around Whitehall will be lit up as part of the light show that evening, and flags will be flown on all the poles in Parliament Square.

The commemorative Brexit coin will come into circulation on exit day, and the prime minister is expected to be one of the first people to receive one of the newly-minted 50p pieces.

Boris Johnson will chair a special meeting of his cabinet in the north of England on January 31, where ministers will discuss the government's plans to spread prosperity and opportunity across the UK.

He will then make a special address to the nation in the evening.

The government revealed the plans after coming under intense pressure to back a bid for Big Ben to chime at 11pm on January 31.

Johnson had said that the government was "working up a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong" after Commons authorities ruled out the proposal because it could cost £500,000.

But Johnson has been accused of misleading the public over his "bung a bob" suggestion after nearly half of the money was raised but the prime minister distanced himself from the campaign.