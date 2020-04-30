Boris Johnson to front first coronavirus briefing since becoming ill

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson will front his first coronavirus press conference in Downing Street on Thursday since falling ill with the disease in March.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The prime minister is expected to release coronavirus testing figures which ministers concede may be below the 100,000-a-day target the government set in early April.

Figures for Thursday will be released on Friday. So far, only 52,000 were tested on Tuesday.

Pressuring is also mounting for Johnson to relay government plans to exit the lockdown. Downing Street are downplaying any chances of a drastic easing of restrictions come May 7.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon backed the prognosis, saying on Wednesday night that she was “far from convinced” measures could be eased on the next review date.

She said: “People talk about lifting the lockdown, that is not going to be a flick of the switch moment - we’re going to have to be very careful, very slow, very gradual.”

You may also want to watch:

The UK has the third highest coronavirus death toll in the world after the US and Italy.

This comes as NHS Providers - a group representing NHS trusts and hospitals in England - released a report on Thursday revealing that the NHS was in a “poor state” in the lead up to the virus.

It said the health system constantly “struggled” with a “clear, effective and well communicated strategy” on testing.

Chief exeuctive Chris Hopson said: “Testing is one area where, despite all the work delivered by trusts and the NHS, the health and care system as a whole has struggled to develop an effective, co-ordinated approach.”

The group called the testing target a “red herring” which distracted from structural issues in the government’s long-term coronavirus planning.

This comes Michael Gove admitted the government was not prepared for the coronavirus in a Commons select committee on Wednesday.