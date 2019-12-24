Latest The New European

Boris Johnson to spend Christmas on island favoured by millionaires

PUBLISHED: 13:12 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 24 December 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire.

The prime minister will jet off to the private island of Mustique - favoured by the rich and famous.

The Times reported Johnson and Symonds will be staying with the Von Bismark family - who are descended from the first German chancellor Otto Von Bismark - in the new year.

Known for its white-sand beaches, the exclusive island in the archipelago nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines is a favourite of the rich and famous with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger owning property on the island.

It is also a favourite of the Royal Family, with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall having holidayed there as well as Princess Margaret who was gifted land on the island as a wedding present.

She was famously photographed in 1976 with Roddy Llewellyn while still married to Lord Snowden, which caused a major royal scandal.

In recent years, prime ministers have tended to take more low-key holidays with Theresa May enjoying walking holidays in Wales with husband Philip and David Cameron and his family often holidaying in Cornwall.

