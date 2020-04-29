Boris Johnson expected to swerve first PMQs up against Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson at the latest PMQs in the House of Commons with Priti Patel, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

Despite being ‘raring to go’ on Monday, the prime minister’s aides do not feel Boris Johnson is well enough to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) up against his Labour counterpart Sir Keir Starmer.

Dominic Raab is once again expected to deputise for Boris Johnson at the despatch box as he takes on the Labour leader over questions about the government’s coronavirus handling.

For a second week running the foreign secretary will answer questions from MPs on Covid-19.

Johnson has not answered questions in parliament since March 27th, after testing positive for the illness.

A senior official told the Telegraph last night: “The deputy will be doing it tomorrow, unless Boris changes his mind. He is still not well enough.”

A second insider claimed that Johnson was “keeping options open” for Wednesday morning in case he felt better.

A spokesman for the prime minister played down suggestions Raab would deputise, but also refused to comment on whether or not Johnson would attend.

On Monday the prime minister delivered a speech outside Downing Street, and was said to be “raring to go”.

On Tuesday the prime minister’s spokesperson described his condition as “fine” after he met with ministers and chairing the government’s coronavirus committee.

But Johnson will speak with the Labour leader after PMQs in private talks to discuss the next steps of the government’s plan after Starmer called for transparency over a plan to exit the lockdown.