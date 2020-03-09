Boris Johnson told not to shake hands with Queen over coronavirus concerns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Baroness Scotland at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London on Commonwealth Day. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson was told not to shake hands with dignitaries including the Queen over coronavirus fears and said the move sent a 'subliminal cue' about the importance of hygiene.

Guests at the Commonwealth Service - the last appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as senior royals - adopted a range of greetings to get around the handshake ban.

The Prince of Wales opted for a namaste as he was introduced to guests at Westminster Abbey, while Harry bumped elbows with musician Craig David and Meghan decided to hug the 7 Days singer.

The Queen and other senior royals were following the protocol the Abbey has been operating under during the past few weeks.

Johnson was pictured at the event clasping hands with heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua despite the advice.

The prime minister said: 'We were all given an instruction not to shake hands and there's a good reason for not shaking hands, which is that the behavioural psychologists say that if you don't shake somebody's hand then that sends an important message to them about the importance of washing your hands.

'So there's a subliminal cue there to everybody to wash your hands, which is, I think I'm right in saying... far more important.'

Handshaking was 'a matter for individual choice' but was much less important than washing, he added.

Johnson, who attended the event with his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, has previously said he was 'shaking hands with everybody' despite the concerns about the spread of the virus.

A spokeswoman for the Abbey said: 'Westminster Abbey is acutely aware of the risks posed by the spread of novel coronavirus.

'In recent weeks we have advised members of our congregations to avoid shaking hands.'