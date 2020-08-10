Sturgeon issues warning to Boris Johnson: ‘Follow coronavirus advice in Scotland like everyone else’

Scotland’s first minister has warned Boris Johnson to follow her country’s coronavirus advice when he comes to visit on holiday.

Nicola Sturgeon has said that anyone visiting Scotland must follow coronavirus advice.

Her comment comes as The Sunday Times reported that Johnson, his fiancé Carrie Symonds, and their newborn baby Wilfred, will be spending two weeks on holiday in Scotland.

When asked at the Scottish government’s coronavirus briefing on Monday about the reports, Sturgeon urged him and anyone else coming for a “staycation” to follow local advice.

She said: “Whether it’s the prime minister or anyone coming to Scotland, I can’t wait for the date where I can say ‘everyone come to Scotland and holiday’ because we’re over the worst of this virus but right now we need to encourage everybody whether they’re living in Scotland or visiting Scotland to take great care.

“So, whether it’s the prime minister or anybody else, when you’re in Scotland - and you should hopefully be doing this wherever you live - abide by all the advice.”

She added: “If we all do that where we are then we’ve got the best chance of keeping it under control.”

The first minister also joked she hoped the weather would be nice for Johnson and his family.

She said: “I hope the weather stays reasonably good for him, although I cannot promise that and refuse to take any responsibility for it.”

Later in the briefing, the Sturgeon said she will not be able to take a holiday herself this year due to the return of the Scottish parliament this week.

She said: “I’m fully occupied with what we’re doing at the moment.”