Watch the exact moment Boris Johnson sees his parliamentary majority vanish

Boris Johnson watches Phillip Lee cross the floor to join the Lib Dems in dramatic House of Commons scenes. Picture: BBC BBC

It was a moment of high drama in the House of Commons when the MP who represented the Conservatives' vanishing majority in parliament crossed the floor to join the Liberal Democrats.

Boris Johnson was addressing the House of Commons about "taking back control of our trade policy" just as he noticed he was losing control of his party and his working majority.

Phillip Lee, MP for Bracknell, walked into the Commons with two other MPs. Johnson looked up from his speech as he seemingly tried to figure out what was going on.

Andrea Leadsom and Sajid Javid, sitting behind the prime minister, can be seen watching the rebel MP cross the room.

Instead of joining the benches of the party in government, Lee headed to sit next to Jo Swinson's MPs.

Is this the walk that could bring down a government?



Conservative MP Philip Lee literally crosses the floor onto the Liberal Democrats benches and takes a seat next to Lib Dem Party Leader Jo Swindon. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/KXUCD8pwYx — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) September 3, 2019

The Lib Dem MPs ostentatiously shifted along the benches to make room for him, the party's 15th MP.

MORE: Tory MP defects to Lib Dems over government's 'political manipulation, bullying and lies'

In his resignation letter, Lee has slammed the government for "undermining our country's economy, democracy and role in the world," he wrote.

"It is using political manipulation, bullying and lies."

Here is the actual moment, during Johnson's statement, when Philip Lee defected to the LibDems (and with him his Commons majority). Johnson mutters "hear, hear" while trying to work out what's going on. ~AA pic.twitter.com/Fq9Phz5TDp — Best For Britain #StopBrexit (@BestForBritain) September 3, 2019