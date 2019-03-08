Watch the exact moment Boris Johnson sees his parliamentary majority vanish
PUBLISHED: 16:56 03 September 2019
BBC
It was a moment of high drama in the House of Commons when the MP who represented the Conservatives' vanishing majority in parliament crossed the floor to join the Liberal Democrats.
Boris Johnson was addressing the House of Commons about "taking back control of our trade policy" just as he noticed he was losing control of his party and his working majority.
Phillip Lee, MP for Bracknell, walked into the Commons with two other MPs. Johnson looked up from his speech as he seemingly tried to figure out what was going on.
Andrea Leadsom and Sajid Javid, sitting behind the prime minister, can be seen watching the rebel MP cross the room.
Instead of joining the benches of the party in government, Lee headed to sit next to Jo Swinson's MPs.
The Lib Dem MPs ostentatiously shifted along the benches to make room for him, the party's 15th MP.
In his resignation letter, Lee has slammed the government for "undermining our country's economy, democracy and role in the world," he wrote.
"It is using political manipulation, bullying and lies."
