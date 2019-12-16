No 10 indicates Boris Johnson could ditch promises to protect workers' rights after Brexit

Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Downing Street has refused to confirm pledges made by Boris Johnson to MPs in October will be included in his amended Brexit bill this week.

The promises - which focused on safeguarding workers' rights and environmental standards - could be ditched after Brexit after the government appeared to backtrack on a promise to guarantee them in law.

A Downing Street spokesperson appeared to suggest they were no longer commitments from the prime minister, alongside a promise MPs would be given a vote on whether or not the transition period would be extended by the end of 2020 to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

The pledges were made by Boris Johnson's team in October when he tried to convince MPs to vote for his Brexit deal ahead of the 31st October deadline.

But in the end Johnson pulled his deal from a vote and called a general election instead.

Johnson's original bill included provisions to protect workers' rights, as well as protections on the environment.

Asked if the assurances still remained a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said: "We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in consultation with the speaker."

They added: "We will present a bill which will ensure we get Brexit done before the end of January.

"It will reflect the agreements made with the EU on our withdrawal."