Boris Johnson has a deal with the EU - but not with the DUP

Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 2019 Getty Images

An extension to Article 50 is looking increasingly likely after a new Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by Boris Johnson has been rejected by the DUP, meaning it may not pass in parliament.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019

Arlene Foster's party had earlier released a statement saying it would not be able to support the deal that was taking shape, and repeated its stance after the prime minister announced that a "great new deal" had been agreed with EU leaders.

He tweeted: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control - now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted: "Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions."

But the DUP is standing by its earlier statement which read: "As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT."

WATCH: Video showing Boris Johnson's hypocrisy over Brexit plan projected on to Parliament

The statement continued by saying the party would continue to work with government to get a deal "that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom".

Boris Johnson must now find a way to persuade MPs to form a majority behind his deal or seek an extension to Article 50.