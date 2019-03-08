Threatening to abruptly end freedom of movement is 'reckless politics', warn campaigners

PUBLISHED: 15:20 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 19 August 2019

EU citizens lobbying MPs to guarantee post-Brexit rights. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

EU citizens lobbying MPs to guarantee post-Brexit rights. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Campaigners have accused Number 10 of 'reckless politics' after it said that freedom of movement would immediately end on Brexit day if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal on October 31st.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Ministers were warned that dramatically changing the system on October 31 could leave the UK facing "another Windrush" - a reference to the immigration scandal which led to Amber Rudd's downfall as home secretary.

Home Office officials produced a discussion paper for a ministerial no-deal Brexit meeting warning that doing so could present a "handling and reputational risk" for the government, the Times reported.

A source told the newspaper the document raised concerns that an "interim" immigration system would prove impossible to enforce because the government and employers would be unable to distinguish new arrivals from those already here.

It recommended that free movement should continue until the new immigration system was ready in January 2021 to provide "maximum certainty" to EU citizens and employers.

The 3 Million group, which campaigns for the rights of EU citizens in the UK, said in a statement: "The idea of ending freedom of movement abruptly on October 31 in case of no-deal is reckless politics.

"It hollows out the prime minister's unequivocal guarantee to EU citizens he has given only three weeks ago.

You may also want to watch:

"Ending freedom of movement without putting legal provisions in place for those EU citizens who have not yet successfully applied through the settlement scheme will mean that millions of lawful citizens will have their legal status removed overnight.

"We have been calling for the settlement scheme to be a declaratory registration scheme, so all EU citizens who have made the UK their home are automatically granted status, as promised by those in government.

MORE: At least 200,000 EU citizens could be left without right to live in UK despite entitlement

"Otherwise this will open the door to mass discrimination under the hostile environment with employers, landlords, banks and the NHS unable to distinguish between those EU citizens with the right to live and work in the UK and those without."

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Sir Ed Davey said there was a "question mark" over whether the government's plans to end freedom of movement on October 31 would be legal and whether the ports and the borders "could actually cope logistically".

He told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme: "This is increasing uncertainty for all employers and I think could be highly damaging for people using the NHS or depend on the services of a business that has EU workers."

The government he said "hasn't even said what they'd put in its place", adding: "This is chaos gone mad. Priti Patel is almost setting fire to the British economy and British public services."

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the system allowing EU citizens to apply for settled status would be unchanged and the two million who had not yet completed the process would not be prevented from entering the UK by the ending of free movement.

"The Home Office have set out that no one eligible for settled status will be unable to re-enter the UK when free movement ends and they have obviously been doing a significant amount of work to communicate how you apply," the spokeswoman said.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Yellowhammer report deemed a 'realistic assessment' not 'worst case' as Gove claims

Michael Gove has attempted to downplay the Yellowhammer report as a 'worst case scenario' despite civil servants saying it is a 'likely scenario'. Picture: Ken Mears

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Neil Hamilton at the Embassy club. Photograph: EMPICS.

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

'What have the Romans ever done for us?': viral video gives Brexit the Monty Python treatment

New UKIP leader's Twitter account reveals views on climate change, Obama, and much more

Richard Braine. Photogaph: Twitter.

Johnson accuses Remain MPs of 'collaboration' with the EU to stop Brexit

Boris Johnson accused Remain MPs of 'collaboration' with the EU to block Brexit. Picture: Facebook

Brexit Party MEP tweets bizarre suggestion for the UK's climate scientists

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman has tweeted an interesting response to the climate change discussion. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

UK-US trade deals will be 'long, complicated, difficult process' despite John Bolton claims

A diplomat has said US national security adviser John Bolton was 'oversimplifying' the issue of trade deals between the US and the UK after Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

The Lord of the Lies: How Germany's view of Britain is shifting with Boris Johnson at Number 10

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A City in Music: Nashville

Dolly Parton - the queen of country music - pictured in 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches new 'spin' unit to try to quash stories about risks of no-deal Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA.

Bedfordshire, Brexit and Bruce Springsteen: This summer's feelgood hit

Viveik Kalra as Javed in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty Images

Nigel Farage launches attack on royal family with series of rude remarks

Nigel Farage criticised Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Queen Mother. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Fatal Attraction: Why can't Hollywood kick its Manson mania?

Steve Railsback as Charles Manson in Helter Skelter, 1976. Picture: Getty Images

Europe endless: The acts who understood the spirit of continent

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, circa 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Age of the pain: Why using Eurotunnel is nothing but miserable

A car boards a Channel Tunnel car train off the coast of Calais, France. Picture: Getty Images

Surprise package: The remarkable story of the first modern all-inclusive holiday

Holidaymakers in Calvi, Sardinia, home of the first package holiday in 1953. Picture: Getty Images

Dominic Cummings is setting himself up to be an invisible dictator

Dominic Cummings. Photograph: House of Commons.

Stage Review: The Girl on the Train

Samantha Womack as Rachel Watson in The Girl on the Train. Picture: Manuel Harlan

MICHAEL WHITE: The British political dam is about to burst

More than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge, with the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in danger of bursting - but resident Andrew McLackland was reluctant to leave. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

ZOE WILLIAMS: How to slam the door on Boris Johnson and his Brexit plans

Prime minister Boris Johnson steps out of 10 Downing Street. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

'Pay back every penny' in ministers' redundancy money, Labour demands

Dominic Raab. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

MITCH BENN: Why Scotland is not a fringe issue

Festival-goers line the Royal Mile at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Ken Jack/Getty Images

Number 10 fuels election rumours by cancelling advisers' holiday until October 31

Government advisors will have to unpack any holiday suitcases after Number 10 cancelled all leave until after October 31. Picture: Leszek Czerwonka/Getty Images/iStockphoto

BONNIE GREER: Trump should have Georgia on his mind

Could Trump's chances of staying in office for a second full term be blown away by the state of Georgia, where much of 'Gone with the Wind' was set? Picture: Getty Images

The Brexit Party's conference venue received £1 million in EU funding

Nigel Farage and colleagues at the UKIP conference at Doncaster Racecourse in 2014, which has received £1 million in EU funds and which will host the 2019 Brexit Party conference. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

British company makes U-turn on European Interrail passes after massive backlash

British rail companies will take part in Interrail after all. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

JAMES BALL: The vandals are at the gates - but Brexit can still be stopped

Mother of Parliaments: The Palace of Westminster. Picture: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Corbyn tells government: no-deal Brexit during election period would be unconstitutional

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Dominic Cummings falls for the star treatment

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings (centre) in Brexit: The Uncivil War. Picture: Channel 4/House Productions

BREX FACTOR: The Brexit Party's 'diverse' list of would-be MPs

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate, Dominic Frisby. Picture: dominicfrisby.com

MANDRAKE: Dominic Raab cashes in on failure

Dominic Raab will receive more than £16,000 in 'redundancy pay' from the taxpayer after quitting the Department for Exiting the EU. Picture: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

MP resorts to Twitter to highlight case of 'terminally ill' EU citizen deported in error

Labour MP Chi Onwurah, pictured here in 2011, took to Twitter to highlight the case of her constituent who she said was deported in error by the Home Office. Picture: David Parry/PA Archive/PA Images

'Gravest constitutional crisis since the Civil War' if Johnson ignores no-confidence vote

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

Food chiefs call for competition law waiver amid no-deal Brexit supply warnings

The UK food industry wants aspects of competition law to be set aside to allow firms to co-ordinate and direct supplies with each other in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Treasury urged to consider 'Brexit vouchers' to help with no-deal Brexit

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Health minister forced to walk back NHS 'new money' claim in excruciating interview

Health minister Chris Skidmore struggled to defend claims that cash for the NHS announced by Boris Johnson is 'new money'. Picture: Channel 4

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements become Twitter meme

Twitter wags have turned Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements into a meme. Picture: Chris Barker

Food supply strain of a no-deal Brexit could be 'unprecedented in peacetime', warns prof

A professor has warned of possible

Most Read

Professor debunks Brexit secretary’s claims he has ordered the repealing of the European Communities Act

Stephen Barclay claims he has 'set in stone' the repeal of the European Communities Act 1972. Photograph: Twitter.

‘Are you deluded?’ - Nigel Farage challenged on his views about no-deal Brexit

Nigel Farage on his LBC Radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Support for Change UK hits ZERO percent as group refuses to bring down Boris Johnson

Anna Soubry, leader of the Independent Group for Change, formerly known as Change UK. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Bridgen: MPs should not be recalled because I’ve got a holiday booked

Andrew Bridgen appears on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme. Photograph: BBC.

Johnson’s advisers urge ministers to boycott Today programme as it is a ‘total waste of time’

John Humphrys on Radio 4's Today programme. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy