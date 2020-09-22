Boris Johnson forced to concede workers should remain at home during pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London, following a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Boris Johnson has been forced to abandon his drive to get Britons back to the workplace as he prepares to announce new restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be ordered to close by 10pm each night from Thursday and hospitality sector will be restricted to table service only.

Johnson will emphasise the need for people to follow social-distancing guidance, wear face coverings and wash their hands regularly.

According to The Daily Telegraph, other potential measures being considered include a further delay to trials of spectators returning to professional sport events and the closure of indoor concert venues.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove accepted that the government’s call for people to return to the workplace, a measure seen as critical for the survival of cafes and other businesses which rely on commuters and office workers, had been dropped.

He said there was a “shift in emphasis”, telling Sky News: “If it is possible for people to work from home then we would encourage them to do so.”

The new measures come after the government’s chief scientific and medical advisers painted a grim picture of how there could be 50,000 cases a day by mid-October with a daily death toll of 200 or more by mid-November if the current growth in the rate of infection is not halted.

The UK’s four chief medical officers then recommended raising the Covid alert level from three to four, the second highest, indicating the “epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially”.

Johnson will chair meetings of Cabinet and the Cobra emergency committee, including the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, on Tuesday before a televised address at 8pm.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “No-one underestimates the challenges the new measures will pose to many individuals and businesses.

“We know this won’t be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus and protect the NHS.”