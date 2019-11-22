Uxbridge hustings cancelled as Boris Johnson snubs his own constituents: reports

An election hustings in Boris Johnson's Uxbridge constituency has been cancelled after it emerged that the prime minister was not going to bother going, according to reports.

The traditional event at Yiewsley Baptist Church, planned for December 6, invited candidates from the five parties that polled the highest in the last election.

The church website states: "As has been our custom for the past few years we invite all candidates to attend and all candidates present will be given the opportunity to give a two-minute speech to introduce themselves."

But the Times reports that the event was cancelled because Johnson is not planning to attend.

The church's website also states that the Liberal Democrat and UKIP candidates have also not yet confirmed. Only Labour's Ali Milani and the Green Party's Mark Kier were listed as attending.

Johnson saw his majority halve in Uxbridge to 5,034 in the 2017 election, the smallest of any prime minister since 1924.

The church stated that if a candidate was a no-show, they would be empty-chaired or another party's candidate invited.

"Local gossip has it that Mr Johnson still isn't entirely sure where Uxbridge is, placing it somewhere between Balliol and Kings," wrote the Times diary.

The New European has contacted Yiewsley Baptist Church for comment.

