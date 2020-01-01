Latest The New European

It’s too late for Boris Johnson to turn things around on Brexit - and coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:12 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 18 June 2020

Michael White

The PM's leadership has left his own team desperate for change. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

The PM's leadership has left his own team desperate for change. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

Archant

MICHAEL WHITE on how the PM’s inept leadership has left his own team looking for change

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Is it really four years this coming week since Boris Johnson’s self-serving toss of the Brexit coin swung the June 23, 2016, referendum narrowly in favour of Leave EU. It is, it is. What a wretched and frustrating time it has been for millions of people on both sides of that still-yawning fault line. Exhausting and demoralising, yet with no end in sight.

These past few days have set me wondering about a different question: how long will Johnson last as Britain’s Brexit prime minister? Unease about his inadequate performance is evident among Conservative MPs and the restless press. One Tory admirer who still believes that “Boris has a fifth gear the others don’t have” tells me he has not recovered – “mentally or physically” – from his near-fatal Covid-19 attack.

Mail columnists openly ask if “the deflated, indecisive Boris [is] merely a temporary phenomenon,” laid low by Covid-19, or the “true Boris” most TNE readers have always known? Downing St insiders privately tell their friends that the machine isn’t working and that Team Boris just isn’t up to the job.

That is how it so often looks and sounds in public as blandly Brexit-compliant ministers take their cue on free holiday meal vouchers from Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford. He’s a man who can spot an open goal with the keeper in disarray. “GOAL! Rashford has scored! ” Shut down the international development department and put Therese Coffey on the transfer list to pay for it.

One grizzled Labour éminence grise who’s seen it all, goes as far as to predict that the Tories will road-test two more leaders before they face Keir Starmer on election day in 2024. Next year we will get another Brexit hardliner for slow learners, followed by a wily pragmatist. Step forward Michael Gove? A lot can change in four years but, if “Trust Me” Govey is the answer to a government’s lost authority, you can see how desperate things may be. Oxford science’s discovery of Dexamethasone’s benign side effect is encouraging, but it doesn’t change the politics.

Of course, the world we now inhabit is already utterly changed by the pandemic. Even the intricacies of the Irish border dispute and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) have paled in comparison with the science of two-metre distancing in the supermarket and the efficacy of wearing masks in the street, as well as on the bus. Black and white Britons protested against racial injustice together this week, but rather more of them celebrated multiculturalism by hitting those reopened shops with glee.

So much does the fallout from Covid-19 dominate the news cycle that the negotiating deadlock over Brexit Britain’s new relationship with the EU27 have rarely made the inside pages, let alone the pre-masticated TV news bulletins. Even Monday’s No.10 Zoom conference to “put a tiger in the talk tank” (as Boris’s Book of Nostalgic Clichés put it) failed to compete with Covid or the Black Lives Matter controversies. Only the FT deemed the optimistic “bit of oomph” spin worthy of page one.

Most realpolitik advocates I read, listen or talk to believe that both sides have too much to lose at this dangerous, nationalistic juncture in world affairs – in a week when Donald Trump pulled 9,000 more US troops out of Germany – to risk a no-deal outcome on December 31. From inside his bubble Johnson talks of being not “actually that far apart”, which either means he’s out of touch or preparing to retreat under a barrage of ‘Take Back Control’ clichés.

Brussels, Paris and – most important – Berlin still prefer an over-arching agreement that embraces close regulatory alignment overseen by the ECJ to what Council president, Charles Michel of Belgium, calls Boris’s “pig in a poke”. We’ll come back to that. But failure to achieve even a vestigial deal that leaves much more to be sifted-and-sorted in mind-numbing years ahead has the potential to damage both Britain and the EU27. It is tacitly admitted.

“But Britain would suffer so much more,” cry a chorus of retired diplomats of a certain persuasion. “The poorer UK regions would suffer most, as usual,” warn economists. “Ethnic minority citizens at the bottom of the pile would suffer the hardest,” add BLM activists.

They’re probably all correct. But before we get too carried away by a masochistic surge, it’s worth putting the last four years into the context of broader failure. Complacent and over-confident, David Cameron badly mishandled his own party and his EU ‘renegotiation’ ahead of 2016’s June 23 ballot. But so did Brussels and Berlin, which had not grasped the scale of resurgent promises to ‘Make America/Russia/the Philippines/Brazil/ Great Again’. Either that or they chose to imagine that modern Europe is safely vaccinated against that particular virus, as we might put it nowadays.

The EU’s big players had already been slow to respond to the 2009 financial crisis and the suffering imposed on weaker members of the Eurozone, notably Greece. Even the European Central Bank (ECB), hero of the hour under Mario (“whatever it takes”) Draghi, was slow to pump helicopter cash into liquidity-stricken economies, as US and UK central bankers had done.

Moves towards some form of banking union and serious levels of EU-backed debt have been late and timid, despite the urgency of the challenge. Germany’s constitutional court is flashing its red light against further ECB mission creep. It is an arguably illegal judicial precedent that nationalistic Poland and Hungary will pocket, AfD nationalists in Germany too.

As post-Brexit budget negotiations intensify over who will fill the hole left by Boris’s bus, the ‘Frugal Four’ do not sound very communitaire either in 2020. At the same time the EU’s Long Trousers Tendency have not done enough to rescue the EU’s southern frontline states from pressures of global migration – driven by poverty, corruption and war. Most obviously not in Syria and Libya, both symbols of wider western retreat. Ailing Greece thus suffered a double whammy and initially elected left populists. Italians responded to the crisis by choosing right populists.

Angela Merkel, Germany and the EU’s rock, had already suffered her own wobble, the 2015 admission of up to million Syrian refugees, a policy lurch which would fail most of Alastair Campbell’s 10 point tests of good governance. As in Athens a “good Covid crisis” has restored her government’s standing. But these scars are real and their consequences still unclear.

Health policy remains rooted in national governments, but institutions of the EU have not had a good crisis and struggle to find a role resisting centrifugal impulses so evident in PPE bidding wars where China – another instance of incoherent response to a strategic threat – joins info-wars Russia to promote divisive instincts. The European parliament has this week been promoting a campaign, interrupted by the Covid crisis, to strengthen popular ties at grassroots level with the EU institutions. Admirable, but …..

It is a brainchild of Emmanuel Macron and does not seem to have many friends among tired and fragile national governments. They are still reeling from pandemic and the debt legacy on slow-growth-to-no-growth economies. Coming from anyone less high-minded, say a lobbyist faking up local support for a controversial block of flats, we might call Macron’s plan astroturfing. There are opportunities here to learn lessons from the lockdown and reshape post-Covid societies to work better. Do we hear a trumpet call to take them? Is the spadework being done?

You may also want to watch:

At least the French president has a good pandemic story to tell voters this week. The crisis is over, the virus beaten, life is returning to normal in the France they love. Complacent? Possibly, but the message is at least clear, the decisions have been taken, schools, work places and beloved cafes are opening in some semblance of order. Doigts crossed.

We cannot say the same of the less than United Kingdom, can we? Not when doctors, chief nurses and scientists mysteriously disappear from their No.10 podium when they refuse to ‘follow the politics’ on Dominic Cummings. Judging by the excess mortality rates, the devolved administrations in Wales and Scotland have handled the crisis scarcely better than England, but have better handled the sensibilities of their voters and emerged stronger for it.

To have been placed third in the global deaths table after the rogue populist regimes in the US and Brazil – if the eventually reliable data confirms it – is a blow to what remains of Britain’s reputation for pragmatic and competent administration. The lapse is noted far beyond the EU27, whose tourism ministers seem strangely resistant to ‘air corridors’ for cabin-fever British holidaymakers this summer while the UK’s R rate of infection remains stubbornly high. This despite the exhortations of the Tory tabloids, perhaps because of them and their conceits about British exceptionalism, where every pledge must be “world-beating”.

But the debit column in UK Plc’s account since 2016 is far more extensive than a late lockdown or the failure of ‘world-beating’ track and trace apps on the Isle of Wight. We have just passed the third anniversary of the Grenfell fire, itself a source of collective shame, especially for wealthy Kensington and Chelsea council. It is one made worse by the continuing failure to get that inflammable cladding off 2,000 buildings despite promises made – on “the back of a fag packet” as Labour’s David Lammy said of Johnson’s new commission on persistent racial inequality.

Even Ruby McGregor-Smith, Tory author of the government’s 2017 report, struggled to defend its inaction on BAME issues. Covid, Grenfell, the Windrush affair, not to mention the shocking persecution of 550 or more sub-postmasters for ‘thefts’ committed by the Post Office’s own faulty software – all are derelictions of the state’s fundamental duty of care to its citizens. They tear at the fabric of society, much as Margaret Thatcher’s traumatic battle with the miners did, and Tony Blair’s ill-executed war in Iraq.

All states have failures. The Germans mishandled their migrant crisis, their new Berlin airport and their opera house in Hamburg. The French have suffered many months of gilets jaunes riots far worse than BLM protests and far-right pushback. The Dutch are dropping Zwarte Piet as a Christmas symbol and Belgium can no longer ignore King Leopold II’s savage personal looting of the Congo. His Brussels statue will not long survive. To their shame, Americans elected Donald Trump. No statues for him as the US pandemic persists. Sweden’s technocratic refusal to lockdown, so admired by US populists, is looking flakier.

But Britain’s post-referendum years have been particularly miserable. Redeemed by countless acts of good neighbourliness, by this year’s heroism by NHS and care staff, by BLM demonstrator Patrick Hutchinson’s dramatic rescue of a white counter-protestor from angry attackers, by quiet public and private decency, it has been a dreadful time for good governance at the centre in Whitehall.

Cameron fled the field. May dithered, then produced negotiating ‘red lines’ which turned out to be written in chalk, evidently lacking the stamina or guile for the highest office. At least she was honest in her way, Boris. Team Johnson’s poll lead over post-Corbyn Labour has shrunk from 23% to 3-4%, its Covid approval rating down to 30%. The other day I surprised myself by saying aloud: “You can’t imagine Thatcher or Blair leading us into this mess.”

How does this low level of confidence (now shared by most Leave voters, polls suggest) bode for the trade talk endgame? The PM breezily declared after this week’s Zoom with Ursula von der Leyen that they can be wrapped by July, not in 11th hour pre-Christmas talks as many assume. Not well.

Some weeks ago, Martin Wolf, wise Yoda of the FT, wrote a savage column in which he listed seven reasons why a no-deal Brexit would be disastrous. TNE readers can imagine most of them and don’t have to agree with all of them. In 2016, Leave explicitly promised that a free trade deal would be easy because Britain “held all the cards” and would not need to infringe free trade with tariffs.

Ministers have steadily retreated from that. Michael Gove’s barely-noticed announcement last Friday that the UK would not seek a negotiating extension was accompanied by a six-month period in 2021 when tariffs and customs paperwork will be introduced step-by-step to ease business burdens. The Council’s M. Michel declined to reciprocate.

As with the Irish border issue he expects Whitehall to fudge and concede. But he knows that Johnson’s adhesion to last autumn’s political declaration on future relations included fair and open trade with a ‘level playing field’ on standards, properly enforced by legal arbitration.

Team Johnson is also rowing back from that on grounds of ‘sovereignty’. Yet it is gradually dawning on ministers that even sovereign states have to make concessions if they want trade deals with tiny-but-nice New Zealand, as well as the large-and-less-nice US. Washington’s small print demands may hurt UK agriculture, pharmaceutical and health industries, tech and much else. Boris is ever the man to trade a detail for a cheerily misleading headline. His officials will be under threat to go along with it.

In any case, our post-Covid world is already one of lower growth, less free trade, shorter supply lines, less cooperation between governments. Powerful impulses towards protecting home industries are busily infecting the Tory backbenches too. It’s not what Boris’ blasé free trade rhetoric envisaged. His journalist’s habit of writing his way out of a corner via a Telegraph column does not work in government. Just look how badly his ‘no victimhood’ piece for Monday’s paper bombed.

It’s not just the Mail and the Borisgraph. In last week’s New Statesman (yes, really), Tim Montgomerie, Tory true believer, former IDS advisor and founder of the ConHome website, recalled how it took Thatcher six years before she stopped listening to alternative advice. Flip-flop Boris sacked his competent critics after six months and another purge looms as the Vote Leave campaign goes on campaigning instead of governing. Without his shrewd ex-wife, Marina, to dispense candour, Johnson is lost, Covid illness or no. Cummings is now a liability.

Montgomerie is decent but naïve. But put an ailing Johnson together with an increasingly assertive backbench mood and he may not have the stomach for the fight much longer. His health gives him an alibi to quit, as it gives colleagues an excuse to produce the famous pearl-)handled revolver and a bottle of Scotch. They’ve noted the dark bags under his eyes.

It’s still possible to cut all sorts of pragmatic deals with the EU27 before December 31. Perhaps it suits Tory party managers to leave the boss in place so he can take the blame for inevitable disappointments that compromise over fish or the ECJ will inflame among the Faragistas – or the lack of compromise will trigger elsewhere. But the Boris Magic is gone. If you’d never noticed it, sorry, but it’s too late now.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Government to use ‘shock and awe’ media blitz to force public into no-deal preparations

A pro-EU activist wears flags of Europe and Great Britain together across his back while standing near the Palace of Westminster. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Europe should get ready for a surge in meth use

Police and governments across Europe must get ready for a surge in meth use, as alliances grow between Mexican drug cartels and illegal European laboratories. Picture: Metropolitan Police

It’s too late for Boris Johnson to turn things around on Brexit - and coronavirus

The PM's leadership has left his own team desperate for change. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

Tory MP told to apologise after ‘deprecatory and patronising behaviour’

Marcus Fysh, the Conservative MP for Yeovil (Pic: Parliament)

Boris Johnson involved in car crash outside Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson's convoy was involved in a crash outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter.

Brexiteers fume over new ‘blue’ British passports which turn out to be black

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA

PMQs: Keir Starmer offers to swap places with Boris Johnson

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (R) offered to swap places with Boris Johnson during PMQs; Parliamentlive.tv

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of ‘chuntering’ after being challenged on child poverty rates

Prime minister Boris Johnon was accused on 'chuntering' during Wednesday's session of Prime Minister's Questions; Parliamentlive.tv

Sadiq Khan takes £15,300 pay cut amid warning on austerity after coronavirus

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

PM did not consult cabinet on merging departments - Matt Hancock

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA video

Lib Dem leadership hopeful says party must move to end association with Tory coalition

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photograph: Lib Dems.

David Cameron blasts Boris Johnson over foreign aid department merger

David Cameron watches Boris Johnson at a Tory party event. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

As Europe reopens its borders, are its politicians ready to reopen their minds?

Are European politicians ready to reopen minds and expand the Schengen Area?; NurPhoto

Government urged to divert Brexit festival money to funding free school meals over summer

Boris Johnson's government has been accused of syphoning off funds that could go towards continuing school lunches over the summer to a Brexit festival; PA Photo, Yui Mok/PA Wire

Government U-turns after refusing to fund school meals over summer

Union flag bunting in front of No 10 Downing street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PM accused of ‘culture war’ over role of key aide in race commission

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westfield Stratford City to see the coronavirus measures in place before the shopping centre reopens. Picture: John Nguyen/Daily Telegraph/PA

Marcus Rashford refuses to give up on campaign to extend free school meals

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier battle for the ball

Priti Patel accuses Keir Starmer of ‘failing to depart from divisive, racist politics’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

House of Lords use ‘historic’ first electronic vote to defeat government

The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Opposition parties push for new vote to extend Brexit transition period

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, and other opposition parties are trying to force a vote on new legislation to extend the Brexit transition period. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson denies involvement in planning row with influential Tory donor

Boris Johnson with property tycoon Richard Desmond (R); Archant, Paul Bennett

Ten years of the Tories - Lessons on the left’s decade out of power

Labour Party leader Ed Miliband waves as he arrives with his wife Justine Thornton at Labour party headquarters on May 8, 2015.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Why is the Church of England so absent in this crisis?

York Minster's Canon Pastor, Reverend Michael Smith rehearses the weekly broadcast of the Minster's new digital Evensong service in the otherwise empty nave of York Minster, in York, northern England on May 28, 2020, as lockdown measures are eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. - Following a change in guidance from the House of Bishops earlier this month, York Minster's clergy are now able to re-enter the cathedral, from where their Evensong service will be recorded and broadcast each Sunday via social media. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The remarkable story of Ottavio Bottecchia - first Italian to win the Tour de France

Portrait of Italian cyclist Ottavio Bottecchia taken in the mid 20's who won the Tour de France in 1924 and 1925. Bottecchia became the first rider to wear the yellow jersey of leader during the whole Tour de France after winning the first stage between Paris and Le Havre 22 June 1924. (NB) (Photo credit should read STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Londonderry: A city where music has been shaped by trauma

The Undertones. 15th May 1980. (Photo by Bill Kennedy/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Dupe Fiction: When writers engage in deception

Photo: WIkicommons

Paraguay bucks the sombre colonial trend of language loss

Children play by the shore of the Paraguay river in Asuncion. Photo: EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Greens on brink of deal for forming government in Ireland

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin (centre) arrives at government buildings in Dublin to discuss outstanding issues, as leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party are set to formally agree a draft programme for government between their parties later. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

STAR TURNS: Ronnie Corbett - A man I was proud to call my friend

Ronnie Corbett Arriving For The Burke And Hare Premiere As Part Of The 54Th Bfi London Film Festival At The Curzon Cinema In Chelsea, London. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The big picture: New Hockney and Gayford book discusses origins of creating art

Photo: Provided

Odd man out: The Cambridge spy who was left out in the cold

Former British Spy John Cairncross at Home (Photo by Pascal Parrot/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Why does the US lack the African American leaders that carried it through its past?

GLOBAL OUTRAGE: Demonstrators protest against the killing of George Floyd in WAshington Square Park.

When football fell foul of politics - the strange story of the 1960 Euros

Czech goalkeeper Viliam Schrojf saves the ball against Soviet Union's player during the European Nations Cup Soccer, on July 6, 1960 in Marseille. The 1960 UEFA European Nations Cup was the first European Football Championship, held every four years and endorsed by UEFA. The final tournament was held in France. It was won by the Soviet Union, who beat Yugoslavia 21 in Paris after extra time. AFP PHOTO / AFP / IAN LANGSDON (Photo credit should read IAN LANGSDON/AFP via Getty Images)

How Amazon became more powerful than nation states

Staff at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough. Photograph: Doug Peters/PA.

Tory MP apologises after emailing out spreadsheet of constituents complaining about US post-Brexit trade deal

US President Donald Trump (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

Mark Francois baffles BBC News viewers by claiming EU will ‘blink again’ over government’s Brexit position

Brexiteer Mark Francois told the BBC the EU would 'blink again' and concede to British trade demands; Twitter

Boris Johnson met with controversial property developer three times before approving housing scheme

Prime minister Boris Johnson and property developer Richard Desmond (R) who has been at the centre of an ongoing political controversy; Archant, PA

History won’t be erased by a sunken statue

The statue of Colston is pushed into the river Avon. Edward Colston was a slave trader of the late 17th century who played a major role in the development of the city of Bristol, England, on June 7, 2020. (Photo by Giulia Spadafora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Sturgeon paradox: Why is the Scottish minister facing the same criticisms as the PM?

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 3: Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon attends First Ministers Questions at Holyrood on June 3, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Fraser Bremner-Pool/Getty Images)

Britain confirms it will not seek Brexit extension with EU

Britain has budged on Brexit - and not for the better. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Most Read

Tory Brexiteer calls for new freedom of movement scheme to allow his dogs to travel

Bob Stewart in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Priti Patel accuses Keir Starmer of ‘failing to depart from divisive, racist politics’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Brexiteers fume over new ‘blue’ British passports which turn out to be black

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA

SNP call for statue in honour of Michael Gove for boosting Scottish independence

Michael Gove in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

House of Lords use ‘historic’ first electronic vote to defeat government

The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.