A cabinet minister has defended 14 colleagues named in the Russia report for receiving cash donations from figures close to Vladimir Putin, saying that they are all British citizens.

The Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis also backed Tory colleagues, including six ministers, named in an investigation into foreign interference in UK institutions and elections.

Dubbed the Russia report, MPs on the Commons intelligence committee found Russian involvement ran to the heart of the Tory party in the form of donations from wealthy Russia businessmen linked to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

One donor, Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of one of Putin’s former finance minister, paid £160,000 to the party in exchange for a game of tennis against prime minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London.

Alexander Temerko, who was the former chief executive of a state run arms company in Russia, has donated £1.3 million and recently stumped up £12,000 to sit next to business secretary Alok Sharma at a Tory party fundraiser this year.

Sharma’s department was responsible for reviewing a major infrastructure project brought forward by Temerko’s company, Aquind.

Lewis, who is the MP for Great Yarmouth, also defended his local Conservative party taking money from Russian donors on Sky News.

He said: “Let’s be very clear. The reason you know who I’ve received donations from is because these are published as part of the publication of the declaration of interest.

“These are British citizens... Like any other British citizen they have every right to donate to a political party and it’s absolutely right they have that right.

“They never asked anything of it, they’ve done it because they want to support a Conservative party in government.”

He promised to “defend” any Briton looking to donate to the party before encouraging more people to give to the party.

Several MPs and Lords were named in the report as having links to Russian donors with connections to the Kremlin.

Some were singled out for their connection to Russian businesses where several politicians are known to be directors.