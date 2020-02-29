Brexit 50p coins fall out of circulation forcing Treasury to mint more

Former chancellor Sajid Javid holding the Brexit coin, a 50p bearing the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Photograph: HM Treasury/PA.

The Treasury's commemorative 50p coins are falling out of circulation - prompting officials to mint more.

Remainers had vowed to take action against the coins in protest, with some suggesting they would keep the coins away from the shops until Brexit had been reversed.

Now officials have had to mint more than a million more after the first batch of three million fell out of circulation, the Telegraph reports.

While an anti-Brexit protest could be part of the reason, it could also be because the coins are now collector's items.

Some collectors have been offering to pay more than their original value for the coin.

A gold and silver version of the coins sold for £60,000 at a Tory black and white fundraiser event earlier this week.

Some Remainers had gone as far as suggesting they would 'bury' the coins if they were given one - others said they would refuse to take it in shops.

A total of 4.5 million coins have now been minted - with 10 million expected by the end of the year.