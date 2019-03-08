Government 'get ready for Brexit' ads have ended up on The New European podcast

It's official - The New European podcast is being funded by Boris Johnson's hard Brexiteer government.

This week's podcast is out and for two weeks in a row, adverts telling listeners to "get ready for Brexit" have been among the adverts featured on our staunchly anti-Brexit podcast.

Podcast host Richard Porritt said: "We do have some guidelines regarding the advertising we are willing to take on the podcast - no tobacco and no arms dealers. I guess the current government just about makes it through our selection process.

"Thanks Mr Gove - we plan to spend the money on continuing to spread the Remain message far and wide."

Podcast co-host Steve Anglesey said: "It's almost like the government don't know what they're doing."

Sadly we have not been hand-picked by Dominic Cummings.

The adverts are fed at random into the show via podcast hosting service Audioboom, which automatically places them onto popular podcasts - giving our Remainer listeners the startling possibility of encountering hard Brexiteer propaganda.

If you, like Boris Johnson, would like to support our sterling work, susbscribe and listen, or sign up for a live recording of the podcast, where you can see Steve Anglesey, Richard Porritt and Bureau of Investigative journalism writer and TNE columnist James Ball at Podcast Live on October 5.

The event near Euston Station features podcast recordings from us as well as other shows such as Sophy Ridge, the New Statesman, and the Week.

Tickets for just The New European's show are £13.50, or come along for the whole day for £32.50.

All information is at podcastlive.com - remember to click the ticket under our logo, to get front section VIP access to our show.

