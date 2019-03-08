Alastair Campbell: How did it all come to this?

PUBLISHED: 12:16 30 August 2019

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. The French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz is hosting the 45th G7 summit from August 24 to 26. High on the agenda will be the climate emergency, the US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the EU, and emergency talks on the Amazon wildfire crisis. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. The French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz is hosting the 45th G7 summit from August 24 to 26. High on the agenda will be the climate emergency, the US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the EU, and emergency talks on the Amazon wildfire crisis. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

2019 Getty Images

Alastair Campbell says Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are making life depressing.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Life, at least 'the news' part of it, is so depressing right now that I find myself avoiding television, radio and press as much as I can. Present company is excepted of course, The New European being a little oasis of sense, sanity and perspective amid the raging madness that defines modern times.

There are, however, inescapable truths that shape our world, and explain the gnawing anxiety that represents waking reality each morning for so many… Donald Trump is president of the United States; Boris Johnson is prime minister of the UK; these are without doubt two of the worst of the truths of 2019.

Even with the sound off - I caught it on Sky News through the window of an Edinburgh pub - the scene in which the two of them walked down a circular staircase in Biarritz, Trump as ever seeking to look like Master of the Universe, Johnson seeking (and failing) to avoid looking like his apprentice, was enough to remove whatever spring might have been in my step as I headed to see my daughter Grace do her stand-up act at the Fringe.

How on earth did it come to this? Trump, who performs as president as once he performed as a television reality show star, each day a new canvas with a story to be told, images to be created, enemies to be humiliated, boasts to be made, lies to be told safe in the knowledge nobody hangs around long enough to make them stick? Johnson, who brings exactly the same rigour (sic) and values (sic) to his politics that he brought to his journalism - all that counts is the story, and that is all about the headline, the imagery, the impact, and if lies have to be told, so be it, that's fine, because nobody hangs around long enough to make them stick… he got away with it as a journalist, and rose to be prime minister, what's to stop him now?

The answer ought to be politics and the media. Both, however, are failing. In a healthy political culture, in which talent rose to the top, good values and ideas were rewarded and bad conduct punished, neither man would ever have got near to real power, let alone to the presidency and premiership of two of the great nations of the world. In a healthy media culture, neither would be able to dominate the agenda in the way they currently do. That they are able to is a consequence of the fact that in media too, the bad guys often prosper while the good guys struggle.

Even in today's more complicated landscape, if politics is dominated by liars and chancers, a media committed to truth would find them out, make it nigh on impossible to trade their wares. But when the media is full of liars and chancers too, we risk plunging into a moral cesspit. Far from saving us from it, Trump and Johnson accelerate a process towards it that they ought to want to reverse, but if your main motivation is yourself, why put at risk the sycophantic support of Fox News if you're Trump, or of the right-wing papers who form the Brexit Lie Machine if you're Johnson?

You may also want to watch:

What does it say about the state of political journalism that it took the former chancellor, Philip Hammond, to point out a basic fact - the date on a document - that entirely demolished a Downing Street briefing operation aimed at blaming him or another former minister for the leak of Operation Yellowhammer papers? Let me answer that for you. It says that there is an army of journalists prepared to believe anything Number 10 pushes their way, provided it fits with the overall line set by whichever tax-dodging oligarch is calling the shots.

Waiting for Grace in a hotel bar after one of her shows, I briefly entered the parallel universe of the right-wing newspapers, flicking through to learn that the economy was doing really well, apparently; support for no-deal was growing, apparently, and with it the prospects of a general election; Boris Johnson had enjoyed a triumphant visit to Bonn and Paris, apparently, where Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron had been blown away by his charisma, apparently, and were helpfully back into the 'they need us more than we need them' mode that worked so well for Theresa May, and had therefore agreed to change the Northern Ireland backstop - (a quick check with French and German media outlets confirmed they had agreed no such thing); meanwhile no-deal planning was going so well, apparently, that there really was nothing to worry about, we would get all the food and medicines we need, and none of the red tape or border queues, and anyway hadn't the prime minister said there was only a one in a million chance of no-deal happening, except that I'm sure I just saw on Twitter that he had said it was now "touch and go".

So the self-same papers - and broadcasters who all too often take their lead from them - will treat with the same breathless reverence the word of a man who not long ago said that no-deal was not an option now saying it is variously likely, unlikely, possible, probable, impossible, improbable, and literally overnight can go from "one in a million" to the more 50-50 sounding "touch and go"; and of course everything is going to be fine because of something called "oomph", and in any event whatever the outcome turns out to be he will argue it is exactly what 17.4 million people voted for, and they all knew so at the time.

According to Washington Post fact-checkers president Trump has made misleading claims or told outright lies 12 times a day since taking office. That is the public tally. One imagines there will be many more behind the door of the Oval Office, and in his private life too. But 12 a day means he lies to the American people more often than the average American person washes their hands (10 times a day, apparently). Worse, it is a strategy. And, as Trump seems to be getting away with it, why would anyone expect Johnson, a man of similar moral make-up, not to want to try the same thing, whether about Melton Mowbray pies or the realities of no-deal?

He is already emulating Trump in his use of social media and, following the speech by Channel 4's head of news Dorothy Byrne, which truthfully pointed out his record as a liar, and called on the media to be more robust in calling out the lies of politicians like him, in directly linking access to the favourability towards him of those asking for it. One moment, Channel 4 are on the list of outlets to be granted an interview at the G7 summit; the next, they're not.

There was a hope, when Trump became president, that once in power he would curb his bad habits and that the 'grown-ups' around him would ensure he developed conduct and standards more becoming of the office. Those hopes have proven to be naïve, forlorn. We should expect the same - i.e nothing to suggest the sudden discovery of an honesty gene - from Johnson. That adds to the responsibility of those who call themselves journalists.

With so many parallels with the pre-fascist era of the 1930s right now, that famous thought "those who do not remember the past are condemned to relive it" is getting plenty of outings. Curious enough to check out the its author, I learned that It came from the pen of Spanish-born American philosopher George Santayana. I was even more taken with the sentence that followed … "To covet truth is a very distinguished passion".

With Trump and Johnson in power, the need for that passion has become a whole lot more urgent.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

No-deal Brexit likely to delay flu vaccine just as 'particularly virulent' strain threatens UK

Doctors have warned that a no-deal Brexit could affect the supply of flu vaccines. Picture: Arthur Tilley/Getty Images/Creatas RF

MARY HONEYBALL: Ireland and the EU deserve better

Mary Honeyball says Ireland and the EU deserve more. Photo: PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images

Alastair Campbell: How did it all come to this?

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. The French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz is hosting the 45th G7 summit from August 24 to 26. High on the agenda will be the climate emergency, the US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the EU, and emergency talks on the Amazon wildfire crisis. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

BONNIE GREER: Tennessee waltzes as the Trump tide sweeps through

US President Donald Trump arrives for a

The man behind the anti-prorogation petition speaks out about why he took action

The petition against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Parliament.

MANDRAKE: Sarah Vine finds Daily Mail column unrewarding

Sarah Vine, Michael Gove, Boris Johnson and David Cameron. Photographs: PA.

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Judge denies campaigners interim interdict to stop Boris Johnson - but brings forward main hearing

'Boris Johnson' digs a grave at the foot of a tombstone during a protest organised outside Downing Street in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Petition hits 1.5 million signatures as it becomes one of the biggest on government website

The petition against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Parliament.

Chlorinated chicken deal is finger-lickin' sickening

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Andrew Neil to get new primetime political programme ahead of Brexit deadline

Andrew Neil is set to have a new primetime politics show. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

The Tories' hypocrisy over the prorogation of parliament exposed

Amber Rudd, Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Led By Donkeys stunt plays Michael Gove's own words on prorogation back to his constituents

Led By Donkeys are back and they're targeting Michael Gove's constituency with his own words on prorogation. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Constitutional academics declare Boris Johnson's prorogation an 'abuse of executive power'

Boris Johnson's prorogation has been deemed an

Is John Bercow Remain's last hope?

Is speaker John Bercow Remain's last hope? Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson suspending parliament should come as no surprise

Michael White says Boris Johnson's move to prorogue parliament should come as no surprise. Picture: Martin Rowson

ANDREW ADONIS: Remain alliance has arrived just in time

Andrew Adonis says a Remain alliance has arrived just in time. Photo: Arcaid/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Femi Oluwole: 'There's no price I wouldn't pay' to stop Brexit

Femi Oluwole of our Future Our Choice. Photograph: OFOC

John Humphrys: The has-been of the radio world

John Humphrys on Radio 4's Today programme. Photograph: BBC.

One million sign petition against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

IN PICTURES: Protesters turn out to 'defend democracy' in emergency protests

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

Reports: Scottish Tory Ruth Davidson expected to quit as leader

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Only half of Leavers say it's acceptable to prorogue parliament, finds poll

MPs in the House of Commons for the result of the Meaningful Vote. Photograph: Mark Duffy/House of Commons.

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson in Twitter love-in amid prorogation uproar

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Sinn Féin will not review absentionist policy despite Boris Johnson's Brexit plans

Conor Murphy MLA, Sinn Fein leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill, Elisha McCallion MP and Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA.

Eleven medical unions warn against potentially 'fatal' effects of a no-deal Brexit

11 health unions have warned of potentially 'fatal' consequences of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Images

Petition against proroguing parliament smashes 100K target

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

What happens next? The key dates ahead of Brexit deadline day

A view Houses of Parliament (Palace of Westminster) and Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) in London. Photograph: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

How a boycott of The Sun helped make Liverpool a Remain city

Copies of

Home Office advert banned for 'misleading' applicants to EU Settlement Scheme

The Home Office has been told not to broadcast a 'misleading' radio advert about the EU Settlement Scheme again. Picture: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

The Brexit Party has launched a members' club - here's what you get for £100 a month

The Brexit Party has launched a club that costs £100 a month to join. Picture: Brexit Party

Caretaker PM plan on back burner as opposition parties agree tactics to stop no-deal Brexit

(left to right) Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Kier Starmer, shadow leader of the House of Commons Valerie Vaz, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Remainer grills Jeremy Corbyn in unexpected bank holiday encounter

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Banksy's iconic Brexit mural disappears from the side of a Dover building

A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: The stairway to heaven

Stage performance of Evita at Regents Park Theatre. Photograph: Marc Brenner.

BREX FACTOR: Crowning the Brexiteers of the Week

Ian Holloway, Andrew Doyle, Dick Braine and Lance Forman. Photograph: TNE.

Hammond demands prime minister apologises to former ministers over Yellowhammer leaks

Philip Hammond on ITV's Peston programme. Photograph: ITV.

How Karadzic is becoming the new hero of the global far-right

On March 20, 2019 Karadzic stood motionless and grim-faced in the dock as judges in The Hague said they had upheld his 2016 convictions for genocide in the Srebrenica massacre and war crimes in the 1990s. Picture: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

'The Home Office put our marriage on hold' - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

James Harris and wife entered a Kafkaesque world when they applied for UK settlement, and the Home Office offices. Pictures: Contributed/Home Office.

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The Europhilia of Herman Melville

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) Peck, Gregory - Actor, USA - *05.04.1916-12.06.2003+ Scene from the movie 'Moby Dick'' Directed by: John Huston USA 1956 Vintage property of ullstein bild (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Most Read

‘The Home Office put our marriage on hold’ - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

James Harris and wife entered a Kafkaesque world when they applied for UK settlement, and the Home Office offices. Pictures: Contributed/Home Office.

Petition against proroguing parliament smashes 100K target

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

Remainers to take part in ‘emergency protests’ to defend democracy

Protesters on College Green campaign against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Paxman: I thought Cameron was the worst PM - but his successors have lowered the bar further

David Cameron is interview by Jeremy Paxman (right). Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy