Latest The New European

Don't fall for Boris Johnson's Twitter trap

PUBLISHED: 12:09 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 14 November 2019

Boris Johnson's Twitter video promising to

Boris Johnson's Twitter video promising to "get Brexit done". Photo: Twitter

Twitter

The election is being fought online. And sometimes we can't resist helping our opponents. Liz Gerard reports

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Cuddly kittens have a lot to answer for. Their cuteness beguiles us, but their twitching whiskers and bogbrush tails are weapons of mass distraction in the paws of master manipulators. And we are their Manchurian candidates, brainwashed and programmed to 'like' and 'share'. We cannot help ourselves.

But we must learn to. Because sharing pictures of a curled-up ball of fluff (they can control us in their sleep) is the Facebook cannabis that leads to Twitter heroin and a world of ruthless pushers of propaganda and fake news.

We are being played. We know it. We've read about Cambridge Analytica. We've watched Benedict Cumberbatch show us how it's done. We know it contributed to the Brexit vote. We know that once the lie is out there, the truth hasn't a hope of catching up. But still we unwittingly help to spread that lie, dressed up in a coat of righteous outrage. We're hooked and it's never been more vital to break the habit - or, rather, to rein it in.

The biggest hurdle for any addict is to acknowledge their problem: My name is Liz and I'm a Tweetaholic. So I sought counselling - in this case from data and media buffs. Some recommended a complete detox, but is that necessary or even wise? It's more a case of learning moderation and discipline: We can still go into the pub, indeed, it's important that we do. We should just avoid getting caught up in a brawl.

The key thing is to understand the basics. Every time we share a post that we disagree with or dispute - no matter how critical we are of the content - we are amplifying that message, boosting the profile of the author and reinforcing their importance and influence.

That is because every share or retweet racks up in the statistics driving the algorithms that decide which posts feed into timelines, which turn up in "recommended for you" notifications.

That's why we find that once we've interacted with someone on social media, we see more of what they have to say. Which is all very well if it's a friend sharing cat anecdotes, less so a rabid Faragist badmouthing migrants. And once our name is attached to such posts, our followers or friends will see more of them too. So by engaging, we are encouraging.

The first steps are obvious: Don't feed the trolls - mute, block, move on. Don't waste time on bots (provocative comments, no profile pic, handful of followers). Try to ignore controversialists like Katie Hopkins, Julia Hartley-Brewer or Brendan O'Neill, denying them the attention and megaphone they crave. If you simply must point out how awful they are being today, screengrab or quote, so that you at least deny them the beneficial stats retweeting confers. But do ask yourself whether your input adds any new information to the conversation: Most of your circle will already have reached the same conclusion about their latest soundbite.

The same applies to newspaper columnists: If they are indulging in a rant you disagree with, pick out the salient sentence and quote it or take a picture of the page, but don't link to the article. Deny both the writer and the publisher the traffic that linking generates.

Of course the reverse is also the case: Share, share and share again clever tweets, positive messages, telling videos; link like billy-o to authoritative sources, press analyses and brilliant writing.

The bigger challenges come with 'real' politicians and their spinners: Boris Johnson is reported to have a 20-strong team expert in creating viral messages and we can see how ministers are under orders to keep pumping out stock phrases (cue Alan Freeman to announce that top of the charts for the 15th week is #GetBrexitDone).

They know that most of us get our news by scrolling through our phones, that we absorb memes and gifs but don't click on links or read articles to the end.

You may also want to watch:

It's like that story about the 40 new hospitals: Everyone saw the big headline, but few reached the T&Cs small print bit about 34 of them getting just a bit of 'seed money'.

Such disinformation can't go unchallenged. We need to call out people who insist that black is white, even though they said it was grey last month. Especially the prime minister who, according to Guardian sketch writer John Crace, managed ten barefaced lies in five minutes when he fired the official election starting gun in Downing Street last week.

This is dangerous territory. Johnson's lies are already 'priced in' by voters, many of whom seem to accept them as part of the package. But when you keep getting away with it, where's the incentive to stop? Look at Donald Trump: People are so used to his fantasies that they just shrug them off - and he carries on. The Washington Post has been tracking his lies since taking office and he passed the 10,000 mark in April. Over here, some of our newspapers prefer to repeat rather than count Johnson's falsehoods.

Broadcasters and others have cranked up fact-checking sites, but do voters know they are there and, if they do, do they care enough to use them? And anyway, any psychologist will tell you that you can't beat emotion with data. That's how Leave won in 2016. Crace's antidote is humour. Always the best weapon, especially when combined with facts. But what can we ordinary folk do to counter the barrage?

Obviously retweeting Matt Hancock or Nigel Farage is bonkers, but how about replying? Will your clever thoughts reach their target or just your coterie? Sadly, probably the latter. So instead of tweeting the liar with your bon mot, tweet a higher-profile debunker. Share the expertise not the execrable.

Almost all social media interactions are with like-minded people. But neighbourhood and occupational WhatsApp and Facebook groups have a more diverse mix. There's the opportunity: If someone in the group shares a video that you know to be a distortion, go back to an authoritative source such as Hansard and come back with the truth - ideally in a positive and witty way.

Resist giving opponents the oxygen of publicity, even when they are being crass. We know Jacob Rees-Mogg was an insensitive clod over Grenfell without hearing him over and over again or watching him with his LBC cans on.

We know that Andrew Bridgen was even more of an idiot to defend him, so let's ignore him. My proudest moment as a recovering Tweetaholic this week came in not sharing the ludicrous video where the camera follows a stooped BJ lumbering through the corridors of power (wonder who he was trying to invoke there) and out into the sunlight to face ranks of photographers in Downing Street.

If you're looking for a purposeful walk, Cillian Murphy as Peaky Blinder Thomas Shelby is a better watch. But Johnson does have comedy value and, even without my input, the video has been seen 1.3 million times.

There are exceptions, obviously: Material that has to be spread far and wide because if we don't do it, the chances are it will stay under the mainstream radar. The doctored Keir Starmer video (1.1 million views) and Johnson demonstrating that he doesn't understand his own Brexit deal in a pub-bore ramble to businessmen in Northern Ireland (3.6 million views) are recent examples.

These, and Kay Burley's empty-chairing of James Cleverly, were all picked up by broadcasters after heavy social media sharing, but still somehow managed to evade the attention of the pro-Brexit press.

When Leave won the referendum, Sun editor Tony Gallagher famously texted to a Guardian journalist: "So much for the waning power of the print media". Three years on, the landscape may have changed. Young people who neglected to vote in 2016 suffered a rude awakening that June 24. They mobilised in 2017 and are, with luck, even more engaged now. They don't read newspapers; they use Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp, which the Express and Telegraph don't understand. The press obsession with internet rivals focuses on Facebook and Google, missing the real electoral battlegrounds. The "luvvie" mockery may play to the Mail readership, but one post from Stormzy has far more impact than a front-page Dacresque rant. There is hope in this.

It's all very well taking a Twitter detox; yes, we should probably all step away from the keyboard a bit more, but apathy is the propagandist's friend. Social media has given us all a voice; let's try to be wise in the way we use it.

Liz Gerard (sometimes) tweets, mostly about Brexit and the press, as @gameoldgirl

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

What will Brexit's endgame look like?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 4: Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray (L) during a cross-party rally organized by the People's Vote, campaigning for a second EU referendum, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, England on September 4, 2019. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: Taking the conversation away from Brexit is boosting Labour

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits flood hit Conisbrough on November 8, 2019 in Doncaster, England. Parts of northern England endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, causing severe flooding. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Big issues are being ignored as the election campaign reaches boiling point

The election campaign has reached boiling point says Michael White. Photo: Martin Rowson

Corbyn hits back at Tusk, saying Brexit Britain will never be a 'second-rate player'

Jeremy Corbyn has responded to Donald Tusk's comments about Brexit.

Don't fall for Boris Johnson's Twitter trap

Boris Johnson's Twitter video promising to

MANDRAKE: Gavin Barwell happy to be Newsnight punchbag

Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell arrives at Downing Street on March 18, 2019 in London, England. Theresa May is attempting to persuade DUP and Conservative MP's to vote for her EU withdrawal agreement which has twice been heavily voted down by the House of Commons. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Boris Johnson is 'astonishingly elastic with truth', says Dominic Grieve

Boris Johnson is 'astonishingly elastic with the truth', said former attorney general Dominic Grieve. Picture: LBC

Minister defends accepting political cash from Russian-born donors

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has backed the East while at party conference Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Jacob Rees-Mogg's witterings in the weirdest newspaper column you've never heard of

Jacob Rees-Mogg outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Boris Johnson is playing Russian roulette over intelligence report

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stands in front of Saint Basil's cathedral in Red square in Moscow on December 22, 2017 after a meeting with his Russian counterpart. Johnson's trip to Moscow is the first official visit by a foreign minister from London in five years. Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEAU

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: How Diego Maradona could show the way to a Remain victory

Diego Maradona uses 'the hand of God'. Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images

Nigel Farage could be axed from Question Time after Brexit Party pulls out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage appears on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Kate Hoey has finally revealed who she is voting for

MP for Vauxhall Kate Hoey. Picture: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Tim Walker explains why he stepped down as Canterbury Lib Dem candidate

Tim Walker has stepped down as Liberal Democrat candidate for Canterbury. Photo: Twitter

Local Tories turn on 'dinosaur' candidate Christopher Chope

Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Campaign tells general election candidates: step aside for a People's Vote

Campaigners at the People's Vote march in London as MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Conservatives 'not being straight' with the British public, says former Tory minister

Former Tory David Gauke. Picture: Sky

Lib Dem candidate threatens to stand down unless chairman apologises over Canterbury situation

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson with campaigner. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

'Boris Johnson is amoral and unfit for the job' says former aide

Speaking to LBC Radio’s James O’Brien, the former Conservative MP Nick Boles said: “I think [Johnson] is totally unfit and unqualified to be prime minister. Photo: LBC

Government could end up in court over refusal to publish 'Russian interference' report

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London, following his visit to Ireland. It has been confirmed by Downing Street that parliament will be prorogued at the close of business Monday.

Boris Johnson criticised for making 'crude insults' about Jeremy Corbyn

In his first keynote speech of the election campaign, Boris Johnson is expected to accuse the leader of the opposition of political “onanism”, an antiquated word for masturbation. Photo: PA

This man just called Boris Johnson a 'penguin' and he has the perfect explanation

This man just described Boris Johnson as a penguin on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show. Photograph: BBC.

Humiliation for PM as Tesla says Brexit makes UK 'too risky' for new factory

Elon Musk has said Brexit has made Britain 'too risky' for him to consider locating his latest Tesla plant here. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

'It's a bit rich': Conservative election claim of 'Labour chaos' taken apart

Shailesh Vara, the incumbent Conservative candidate for North West Cambridgeshire.

Tory candidate convicted of faking expenses stands down from election

Only hours after it was announced he would stand for a new seat, Chris Davies said he would no longge be contesting the Ynys Mon constituency in North Wales “following critical comments in the media”. Photo: PA

'The most David Brent thing ever': PM roasted for 'cringe' Q&A campaign video

Responses online to the video were mixed with some saying it was “the most David Brent thing ever”, and other saying it “looked like a shit reboot of The Office”. Photo: Twitter

Could the 'Rosie and Tim' pact be the start of a new anti-Tory alliance?

Tim Walker and Rosie Duffield. Photograph: Twitter.

Lib Dems will find replacement for Canterbury candidate who stood down to help Labour

Paula Ferguson, the Lib Dem candidate for Winchester and Chandler’s Ford, told BBC Newsnight the party will field a candidate against Labour’s Rosie Duffield as people should “have a chance to vote for a Remain candidate”. Photo: BBC

FULL LIST: The 100 seats which will decide the election

David Lammie speaks at the People's Vote Rally in Assembly Hall, Westminster.

Brexit Party MEP quits as candidate

Former Brexit candidate Louis Stedman-Bryce during the European Parliamentary elections count at the City Chambers in Edinburgh. Photo: PA

Former Tory minister to stand as independent and back second referendum

The former Justice Secretary said he would contest the South West Hertfordshire seat he has held since 2005, though he will no longer stand for the Conservatives..

Lib Dem candidate stands down in Canterbury seat

Former Lib Dem candidate for Canterbury Tim Walker. Photograph: Twitter.

Lib Dem challenger in Boris Johnson's constituency steps down from election race

Elizabeth Evenden-Kenyon on the campaign trail. Picture: contributed

'Only Corbyn can make Britain great again': Eerie video showing PM endorse Corbyn is 'deepfake'

A viral video has shown the prime minister endorse the leader of the opposition to be prime minister. Or has it? Photo: Future Advocacy

Electoral Commission was right to release its report on Vote Leave, court finds

Boris Johnson speaks at a rally with Priti Patel and Michael Gove (right) in front of the Vote Leave bus. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Former UKIP leader's comments on Muslims receive hundreds of Ofcom complaints

Ofcom has received hundreds of complaints after former UKIP leader Lord Pearson made comments about the UK's Muslim birthrates on Sky News. Picture: Sky News

The 10 funniest tweets of the general election campaign so far

The best ten tweets of the UK 2019 general election so far. Photos: Twitter

Jo Swinson criticises Jeremy Corbyn for not working with Remain alliance

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson during a visit to Stainforth in South Yorkshire to meet people affected by flooding. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Brexit Party MEP says she's not voting in general election after Farage cull

Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips has said she will not vote in the general election as Nigel Farage has stood down her party's candidate in her constituency. Picture: BBC

Tory admits doctored video of Keir Starmer 'went too far'

Rishi Sunak on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Most Read

YouGov polling expert makes surprise prediction about impact of Brexit Party announcement

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Gap closes between Labour and Conservatives in dramatic poll shift

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses on the seafront in Blackpool during General Election campaigning. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

BBC says use of old footage to ‘cover’ PM’s wreath blunder was production mistake

A production blunder was blamed for the mistake, however some have suggested the decision to used archival footage from 2016 was a deliberate attempt to cover up the prime minister’s mistake. Photo: BBC

‘Turkeys voting for Christmas!’ - Bishop Auckland farmer slamming Brexit leaves BBC reporter ‘shocked’

A Bishop Auckland farmer slams Brexit on BBC News. Photograph: BBC.

Lib Dem candidate stands down in Canterbury seat

Former Lib Dem candidate for Canterbury Tim Walker. Photograph: Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy