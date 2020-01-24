Brexiteers' focus on London for January 31st celebrations shows their promises ring hollow

Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben, at the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Readers question the decision for politicians to centre their Brexit celebrations around London.

If the Brexiters want a bell-ringing party, why don't they hold it in Grimsby, Sunderland, Stoke etc rather than the cradle of the metropolitan elite?

I suspect we know the answer: now Johnson and Farage have got what they wanted out of the neglected populations of these places, they will never think of them again.

Steve Blakey, Manchester

The bizarre story of the Big Ben bells makes it clear that Brexiteers are interested only in symbolism and not financial reality. The idea of wasting £500,000 on this at a time when food bank use is at record levels is revolting.

Alexandra Sinclair

I wholeheartedly applaud members of the clergy who have decided not to allow their church bells to be rung for Brexit. It's no cause for celebration in the way that bells have been rung historically.

In this way, the church will maintain its dignity, impartiality and remain open to all.

David Perrin, Bridgend

Nigel Farage wants a party to "celebrate" Brexit Day. Here we have people celebrating losing their rights to move around freely in Europe, substituting the freedoms of an EU passport for the restrictions of a blue British one.

I think it's a day for mourning. Rather than partying, we should wear black or suitably sombre clothing, and if we have a flag, it should be at half-mast.

Alex Wilson, Hamburg



Among the many Kentish downsides of the crazy decision to leave the EU was the obvious risk to jobs at Dover docks, as they attempt to recoup the money wasted in preparations and the slide in tourist numbers both ways.

Surprise, surprise, we now hear that redundancies are upon us and as I write we await further details of numbers etc.

The new MP for Dover and Deal is Natalie Elphicke, who said: "I am very concerned to hear this news, my thoughts are with anyone affected and their families."

My thoughts are too; but I am also thinking: "How on earth did no-one see the obvious chaos that Kent will suffer if we leave the EU!" This is only the start, if the county's traffic is gridlocked then the tourist industry will collapse!

Robert Boston, Kingshill



