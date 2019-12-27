Brexit cited as a reason for increase in loneliness for over 50s

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Brexit has been cited as one of the reasons more people are experiencing loneliness - with more over 50s saying they feel lonely than a year ago.

Research found many of those feeling lonely say it's because they no longer work, live alone, or have children who have left home.

But 3% of those surveyed cited Brexit as a reason for loneliness, and one in four said it was because they had less money to spend.

A survey of 1,000 people aged over 50 found that one in 10 said they felt more lonely than a year ago.

People over the age of 50 have an average of six close friends and see them once every five days, said over 50s dating app Lumen, which commissioned the study.

Most of those questioned said they would rather have friends than a bigger house, a new car, or promotion at work.

Charly Lester, co-founder of Lumen, said: "Loneliness is a silent epidemic, and a huge issue for millions of people.

"Among the over 50s, retiring from work and children leaving home can be huge factors, as can being single."

A separate study by Linkedin indicated that most freelance workers felt lonely in their job.

A survey of 1,000 freelancers indicated that things they missed included office parties and having colleagues to chat to.

But perks included not having to commute, and having a variety of work.