Court case aims to prove EU citizenship is permanent status

Remain supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square in London fighting against Brexit. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

A new fundraiser is aiming to ask the Court of Justice to confirm that EU citizenship is a permanent status for all of those living in the UK.

A group of lawyers and campaigners have joined forces to argue their case that all of those living in the United Kingdom remain permanent citizens of the European Union regardless of Brexit.

The pro-EU campaigners believe legally all 66 million continue to hold the status, even when the transition period ends, allowing them to freely move and work in all 27 countries of the bloc.

The legal case acknowledges that not all rights will applicable to UK residents - such as the right to vote or stand in European elections - but believe freedom of movement rights can still be preserved.

They are seeking clarification from the court that the point still applies now the UK is close to ending the transition period.

Those lawyers involved include Alexandra von Westernhagen, David Harrison and Stephen Hocking of DAC Beachcroft, and Takis Tridimas from Matrix Chambers.

The campaigners want to raise £15,000 to file a case with the European Court of Justice, which they intend to produce by the end of the month.

Remain campaigners had hoped associate EU citizenship would allow those that did not support Brexit to retain links with the EU after the end of the transition period at the end of the year.

• The fundraiser can be found online here.