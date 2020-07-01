Latest The New European

Dominic Raab blames EU for government contacting ‘defunct e-mail address’ with PPE request

PUBLISHED: 16:21 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 01 July 2020

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said 'taking the knee' reminded him of 'subjugation and subordination'; Twitter

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said 'taking the knee' reminded him of 'subjugation and subordination'; Twitter

Archant

Dominic Raab has blamed the EU for the UK government’s failure to e-mail the correct address with a request to join a scheme to secure supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The foreign secretary told MPs that the correct details had been provided but information on the schemes aimed at securing PPE including gloves, overalls, goggles and masks - as well as schemes on ventilators and laboratory equipment - which had gone out to tender in February and March was sent to the outdated addresses.

He suggested that a failure by EU officials to update their records may have been to blame for the situation.

In a letter to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, he said: “The relevant EU committee, the Joint Procurement Agreement Steering Committee (JPASC), was relaunched by the European Commission in September 2019, after three years of not meeting.

“The UK provided up-to-date contact details for the UK representatives to the JPASC in September 2019.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“Despite this, however, we understand from the commission that the UK contact details on their circulation list for issues relevant to joint procurements at the time of the Covid-19 outbreak were still those of the previous UK representatives, i.e. those who had last attended JPSAC in 2016.”

Raab said “unfortunately those email addresses no longer existed” due to changes in departmental structures and government IT systems.

You may also want to watch:

The foreign secretary said ministers had not been briefed on the schemes.

There had been discussions about joint procurement programmes at EU health ministers’ meetings in February and March and a meeting of EU leaders on March 10 - but the UK was not invited as Brexit had happened and it was no longer a member state.

At meetings of the EU Health Security Committee between January and March - which UK officials did attend - there were “discussions on the supply of medical equipment and on possible EU joint procurement schemes”.

But there was “no explicit discussion” of whether the UK could take part, Raab claimed.

The first JPASC meeting which UK officials were invited to attend was on March 19, and then on March 20 the European Commission confirmed the UK was eligible to take part in joint procurements during the transition period.

But it was unable to take part in existing procurement schemes, including on PPE, because they had already gone out to tender.

The UK has expressed an interest in taking part in schemes to supply medical products for intensive care patients and a possible scheme on “investigational therapeutics”, Raab said.

“We will consider participating in other future EU schemes on a case-by-case basis, taking into account our health requirements, including any schemes on PPE.”

In April a senior civil servant claimed that the government had made a “political” decision not to join the schemes, comments he was later told to withdraw.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Northern Ireland could face food shortages due to Brexit customs checks in the Irish Sea

Cargo ships could be stranded in the Irish Sea due to post-Brexit customs checks; picture: PA Images

Angela Merkel orders EU to prepare for a no-deal Brexit

German chancellor Angela Merkel warned the EU to prepare for a no-deal Brexit; Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of being ‘blind to the risks’ of easing lockdown

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Piers Morgan slams government over missing coronavirus testing figures

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain; Twitter

Government advisors given reading list for new training regime led by Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has told advisors to read a book which claims that 'only the paranoid survive'; PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Alok Sharma admits ‘inadvertent mistake’ over coronavirus testing figures

Business secretary Alok Sharma apologised for getting coronavirus testing figures wrong; Twitter

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Brexiteer claims Labour politician is to blame for lockdown rules being ignored

Andrew Bridgen appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Matt Hancock declares coronavirus surge in wrong UK area

Matt Hancock on the BBC. Photograph: BBC.

Michael Gove heckled by MPs after suggesting PM has backing of civil service over David Frost appointment

Cabinet minister Michael Gove taking question in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Eleven of the best responses to Boris Johnson’s ‘New Deal’ speech

Boris Johnson during his speech in Dudley; youtube

Campaigners call for changes to EU Settlement scheme in light of coronavirus pandemic

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Leaked government dossier shows lorries will need permission from tax authorities to leave Britain after Brexit

Lorries waiting to enter Dover port; PA Images/Gareth Fuller

Michel Barnier says EU is ‘calm and united’ as latest round of Brexit trade talks restart

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, who has told Boris Johnson to stick to his promises as he warned there would not be a trade deal otherwise; Stefan Rousseau

Poll finds Brexit voters less likely to care about spread of coronavirus than Remainers

Anti-Brexit demonstrator waves European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Nigel Farage defends Trump after tweeting video of white supremacist chants

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage suggested Donald Trump's actions were 'excusable' because he had done a lot for the US

Nigel Farage may charge supporters to listen to new radio show

Nigel Farage was previously a presenter on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Boris Johnson reportedly openly discussed controversial housing scheme with Tory donor during 2010 lunch

Boris Johnson was accused of discussing the Westferry Printworks scheme with Richard Desmond during a lunch in 2010 when he was London mayor; Toby Melville/PA Wire

No 10 accused of making Mark Sedwill the ‘fall guy’ for bungled coronavirus response

Boris Johnson (centre), alongside new chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (second right), cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill (second left), work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey (right) and health secretary Matt Hancock (left) during the first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

Anand Menon: The rock star prof revelling in Brexit

Anand Menon. Photo: David Tett

WILL SELF: The Archers’ struggle to remain relevant during the pandemic

Charles Collingwood plays Brian Aldridge in the Archers. Photo: BBC

How Donald Trump is hoping to replicate the success of Richard Nixon

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Bud Spencer - Europe’s spaghetti western hero

Italian actor and swimmer Bud Spencer (Carlo Pedersoli) riding a horse in the film A Reason to Live. 1972 (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)

Peter Trudgill: Where did ‘English’ come from?

Englefield House near Reading in Berkshire. Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: Hollywood’s first child stars

28th April 1930: Three child actresses wearing costumes depicting Wool in the 'Pageant of Britain and her Industries' in aid of the British Legion at the London Pavilion. The costumes are designed by Barbara Cartland. From left to right, they are triplets Claudette, Angela and Claudine Mawby. (Photo by Sasha/Getty Images)

Jacques-Henri Lartigue: The man who captured the world as it sped up

From childhood, Jacques-Henri Lartigue became a chronicler of Belle �poque Paris, capturing the arrival of the modern age in a way that not even writers or artists managed. Photo: Contributed

A city in music: Newcastle

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1964: Photo of Animals (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Catch-22: The cinematic masterpiece that flopped

Actors Jon Voight (left) and Anthony Perkins (1932 - 1992) star in the film 'Catch-22', 1970. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

What happens when the Right lose the argument

TULSA, OK - JUNE 20: A supporter sits alone in the top sections of seating as Vice President Mike Pence speaks before President Donald J. Trump arrives for a

Columbo: A look back on America’s greatest detective series

Peter Falk played Lieutenant Columbo in a popular American detective series. Photo: Contributed

Four years on, The New European will keep asking the questions that matter

The New European. Photo: Archant

The New European’s 200th issue: A celebration of the ‘Remoaner’ newspaper

The New European.

Parler: Is this Katie Hopkins’ new home for hatred?

Katie Hopkins is seen as British far-right activist and former leader and founder of English Defence League (EDL). Photo: Luke Dray/Getty Images

North Korea’s Covid campaign

Students and youths attend a mass gathering denouncing 'defectors from the north', at the Pyongyang Youth Park Open-Air Theatre, in Pyongyang on June 6, 2020. - North Korea has threatened to close a liaison office with the South as officials seethe over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border, saying further steps were also in the pipeline to make Seoul

Why don’t more people care about the disaster in Downing Street?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. PA Video/PA Wire

Africa should seek own advantages from US-China tensions

Aerial view of cranes loading aluminous soil imported from Guinea at Binzhou Port on June 19, 2019 in Binzhou, Shandong Province of China. Photo: Fu Kun/Visual China Group via Getty Images

The Tories set their sights on another fake ‘Independence Day’

Cartoon by Martin Ronson.

Ireland’s three-party coalition: Change amid continuity

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arrives at the convention centre in Dublin for a parliamentary meeting of his party on June 15, 2020. - Three Irish parties are set to govern in coalition with a rotating prime minister after agreeing a draft deal on Monday, shutting Sinn Fein out of office despite a surge at the polls. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Black Lives Matter: Lessons from one generation to the next

Protestors hold

The only way is down for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Most Read

Mark Francois ridiculed after he sends letter to EU intervening in Brexit talks

Mark Francois in Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Supermarket refuses to stock chlorinated chicken in blow to possible post-Brexit trade deal with US

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Matt Hancock declares coronavirus surge in wrong UK area

Matt Hancock on the BBC. Photograph: BBC.

Jess Phillips brands Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ after PMQs answer

Jess Phillips in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV

‘I’m not laughing’ - Labour leader tells Piers Morgan the government’s pandemic response is not funny

Keir Starmer is challenged by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.