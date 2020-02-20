Music artists, sports players and entertainers from EU will need visas to perform in UK from 2021

Artists, sports players and entertainers from the European Union will need visas to perform in the UK from 2021.

The Home Office has announced that the same rules for entertainers from the EU will apply the same way that it applies to those from outside the European Union once the Brexit transition period ends at the end of December 2020.

It will be a very different situation to the rules at present - where artists and their crews can travel to the UK without restrictions and without applying for a work permit or visa.

But from next year both EU and non-EU artists will need a Tier 5 visa to visit the UK for work purposes.

That will include performances, competitions or auditions, workshops, talks, or festivals and events.

The details, listed in a policy paper from the Home Office, suggests it is unlikely there will be reciprocal arrangements between the UK and EU for entertainers in any Brexit deal.

Last month the culture minister Nigel Adams appeared to back freedom of movement for performers beyond Brexit.

Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, criticised the news.

She said: "We are deeply disappointed that free movement for musicians and other artists from the EU has been ruled out and we would ask the UK Government to reconsider our call for a two-year, multi-entry visa. As the former minister of state in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nigel Adams MP said last month, 'touring is absolutely the lifeblood of the industry'.

"This latest development will mean that artists visiting the UK from the EU for work will need to apply for visas, including Tier 5, or pursue a route for short-term business visitors such as the discredited Permitted Paid Engagement (PPE).

"Any future immigration system does not exist in isolation and has huge implications for the negotiation of EU and US trade deals and reciprocal arrangements. It is vital that any immigration system supports musicians who will need to tour in the EU post-Brexit.

"We urge the government to listen to the creative sector to ensure that the 'broader unsponsored route' works to support the UK's creative industries and those in the EU who together generate so much wealth for the UK."