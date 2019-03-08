Brexit is David Cameron's historical reckoning - but will he own up in his new book?

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 September 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 24: British Prime Minister, David Cameron announces his resignation at No. 10 Downing street after the UK has voted by 52% to 48% to leave the European Union after 43 years in an historic referendum, in London, United Kingdom on June 24, 2016. (Photo by Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 24: British Prime Minister, David Cameron announces his resignation at No. 10 Downing street after the UK has voted by 52% to 48% to leave the European Union after 43 years in an historic referendum, in London, United Kingdom on June 24, 2016. (Photo by Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

2016 Anadolu Agency

History is unlikely to judge former prime minister David Cameron well. But as the former PM gets ready to tell his side of the story in a new book, JOHN KAMPFNER has a stab at what it might contain

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In the admirable updated edition of the Guilty Men, the latter-day Cato the Younger (a pseudonym for a well-known contemporary historian-cum-writer) names those most responsible for the disaster that is Brexit.

His hall of shame ranges from pantomime baddies Arron Banks and Dominic Cummings, to media miserabilists Paul Dacre and Rupert Murdoch. Angela Merkel and Jean-Claude Juncker receive walk-on parts for their role in rebuffing Britain's entreaties. Man of the moment Boris Johnson has copious references, alongside his unwitting referendum accomplice Jeremy Corbyn.

Star of the show, however, is David Cameron. Three chapters are devoted to him. The former prime minister is called out for his decision to call the vote in 2016, his failure to negotiate anything substantial with the EU ahead of it, and for the many mistakes of the campaign itself.

Cato has form. In his original he lampooned the leaders of Ancient Rome. In the 1940s, he reappeared to denounce the Establishment's appeasement of Hitler. (One of the three writers turned out to be Michael Foot). In 2017, he was back, to cast his verdict on those responsible for our Brexit follies.

Since leaving Number 10, Cameron has popped up from time to time, jovially gracing society parties with his presence or giving well remunerated speeches. Most of the time he has lain low, partly to protect himself from opprobrium and partly to write his memoir, from his luxury shed in the Cotswolds (the £25,000 abode with double bed, woodburning stove and Farrow and Ball paint).

From September 19, he will be back centre stage. That is publication day for his long-delayed tome. He was hoping to hold it back, beyond October 31, but was told by his publishers that they could wait no longer. Book buyers and audiences at festivals from Cheltenham to Harrogate will be queuing up to hear his words of wisdom. Journalists are primed to pounce on his every negative utterance about Johnson, Theresa May or anyone else in politics.

Just as he has breezed through his professional life, Cameron is unlikely to dwell too deeply on the tragedy he has inflicted on his nation. It is not that he is heartless or unintelligent. The reason he behaved the way he did is that he knew no other way. Eton had drained any lingering self-doubt from him. Having wafted away Nick Clegg's referendum challenge over electoral reform, having seen off Nicola Sturgeon and her presumptuous independence aspirations for Scotland, what could possibly go wrong? This is the man who declared, when asked why he wanted to be prime minister: "Because I think I would be good at it".

You may also want to watch:

I could be wrong, but I will wager that Dave won't wield the knife in his book, at least not in any significant way (the publishers may well have persuaded him to insert a few bits and bobs to shift more copies). He doesn't do angry. Because underneath it all he has never cared that much. He could just as easily have been a barrister like his brother or gone into the City like many of his school or Oxford chums.

Nevertheless, for political junkies like me, Cameron's recollections will be worth a read, just as those of Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and others have been. Autobiographies fascinate because of what they say, and what they leave out or play down.

What exactly will Cameron say about the events leading up to, and during, June 2016? The story, on the face of it, seems clear. He believed he would win, so he didn't fight hard enough to extract concessions on immigration from Merkel. (She later admitted that, had she known how bad things would get, she would have given the Brits more. But Dave gave every impression that it would be fine, that he was merely going through the motions). As for the campaign itself, where does one begin?

Why on earth did Downing Street think it was best placed to control it? Why did it think the poshest of posh incumbents was the best choice to win over the angry unconverted? Why did it refuse ever to make a positive case for Europe, particularly to galvanise young people? Why did it demonise those contemplating voting Leave? And why did it focus on the economy, to the exclusion of all else? This was a values-free campaign, devoid of passion, so de haut en bas that it failed to understand what was driving so many people to commit an act of clear self-harm?

The socio-economic element tends to revolve around two catch-all words, globalisation and austerity. They help the analysis, in part. Cameron, and particularly his Chancellor, friend and partner-in-Brexit-crime George Osborne, became so obsessed with the numbers game on bringing down the debt, they failed to see the consequences. From homelessness, to the hollowing out of high streets, to this month's stats on drug addiction, Britain has seen its community infrastructure crumble. Cameron didn't start any of this, but his insouciance accelerated many of the country's ills.

Hence May's determination, on the steps of Downing Street on taking over, that she would focus on the many burning injustices. Was she being insincere? Or was she ground down by the daily parliamentary battles over her attempted deal? More likely the latter. Cue Johnson and similar laments about the state of Britain. Is he being insincere? Almost certainly. Because that is who is he.

Cameron didn't even try. He belonged to an era (like Blair), in which economic orthodoxy prevailed. The maxim ran: if you don't fix the headline figures - inflation, growth, unemployment, debt - you can't get anything done. That may still be true, but the opposite no longer applies. In other words, if you do fix them all, that doesn't mean you are presiding over a healthy society. If you are someone who has not received a real-terms pay rise in a decade you are not enjoying the proceeds of growth. If you in a job, but it is precarious, exploitative and is ruining your family, you will not consider yourself particularly fortunate.

The story of the left behinds is now well told, and applies not just to the UK, but to all the countries that have succumbed to nationalist-populists, from Trump to Salvini. I will be intrigued to see what Cameron has to say about the underlying causes of Brexit, even if he declines to shed further light on the who-said-what-to-whom narrative.

Every politician makes mistakes. Some are bigger than others. Blair was affected by Iraq. It may be too much to say that he was tormented by it. But his friends say that rarely a day passes when he doesn't chew it over in his mind. Does "chillax" Cameron suffer similarly over Brexit? If he does, he makes a good fist of pretending otherwise. I would venture to suggest that he regards it as just one of those things. It would have happened, one way or another, at some time or another, because Britain has always struggled to decide on its place in Europe. C'est la vie. It isn't zeal, but a calm casualness that was his undoing - and will be his historical reckoning.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Watch the moment Boris Johnson died on his A***

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEP 02: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the media outside 10 Downing Street on 02 September 2019 in London, England. Boris Johnson has reiterated his aim to leave the EU with a negotiated deal on 31 October 2019 amid speculations that a general election could be called should the MPs legislate against no-deal Brexit when Parliament returns tomorrow. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Brexit is David Cameron's historical reckoning - but will he own up in his new book?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 24: British Prime Minister, David Cameron announces his resignation at No. 10 Downing street after the UK has voted by 52% to 48% to leave the European Union after 43 years in an historic referendum, in London, United Kingdom on June 24, 2016. (Photo by Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Britain's continual crisis offers no way out

Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Judge expected to give a decision in court case surrounding suspension of parliament

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

BREX FACTOR: Boris Johnson has been sold a pup over his dog strategy

Steve Anglesey says

The Scottish Sun's front page has literally the opposite take to the Sun

The Sun had two very different takes on the same political drama. Picture: The Sun

That time Boris Johnson attacked the Miliband brothers for political family feud

Boris Johnson once said

MANDRAKE: Non-dom Daily Mail owner will benefit from Brexit

A front page of the Daily Mail. Photograph: TNE.

Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen was 'unlawful', court hears

Gina Miller. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Boris Johnson abandoned by his own brother as Jo quits cabinet and his seat

Jo Johnson has quit Boris Johnson's government and is stepping down as an MP. Picture: Jo Johnson

James Ball: How Remain can win the general election

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses for a photograph with members of his Shadow Cabinet on The Quays in Salford. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP)

Both sides must share the blame for this failure of politics... and the voters too

'The Slippery Slope' in Westminster is a failure in which both sides are to blame. Illustration: Martin Rowson

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger joins Liberal Democrats

Jo Swinson and Luciana Berger during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Passing of Kinnock amendment labelled 'skulduggery' amidst Commons confusion

The Kinnock amendment passes as a result of there being no tellers for the 'no' vote.

Fighting back in the Age of Post Shame

Anti-Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Forget the distractions: We have no answers for Brexit - because they do not exist

Newspaper joins in with PM's 'bully boy' tactics by handing Jeremy Corbyn a 'big girl's blouse'

A reporter attempts to give Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a blouse outside his home in Islington. Photograph: Emma Bowden/PA Wire.

ANDREW ADONIS: How would Winston Churchill address parliament today?

Sir WinstonChurchill addressing a Women Conservatives meeting in 1954. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Breakthrough in the House of Lords means bill to stop no-deal Brexit likely to pass

Anti-Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Rebel MPs cheered by pro-democracy supporters at People's Vote rally in Westminster

People's Vote campaigners in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson fails to win enough support for an early general election

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/Parliament/PA.

Date set for parliamentary debate surrounding anti-prorogation petition

The petition against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Parliament.

MPs vote for Brexit delay bill at the third reading

Boris Johnson (centre) in the House of Commons with Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

Leaked no-deal risk assessment spells 'prolonged disruption' at Channel ports

Lorries queue to get their ferry crossings across The Channel in Dover, Kent, as Storm Aileen brought howling gusts and heavy showers to parts of the UK.

Tory revolt grows as Caroline Spelman votes against government at second reading of Brexit delay bill

Caroline Spelman. Photograph: PA.

#ResistanceBill hashtag goes viral to combat Number 10 social media strategy

The #resistancebill hashtag is trending in retaliation against Tory messaging that was branded 'beneath contempt' in the House of Commons. Picture: Twitter

Henry Bolton organises pro-Brexit protest outside parliament and only five people turned up

Henry Bolton on his Twitter feed poses for a picture while the right shows how few turned out for his protest. Photograph: Twitter.

Tories turn on Cummings as MP calls for him to be 'frogmarched out of Downing Street'

Dominic Cummings, special adviser to prime minister Boris Johnson, has inspired stinging criticisms. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Boris Johnson calls Jeremy Corbyn a 'big girl's blouse' as he demands backing for election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Four in five women worried about no-deal Brexit - but men are more relaxed

A study has found that both men and women are concerned about a no-deal Brexit, but women are more so. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Who are the rebel opposition MPs calling for the return of Theresa May's deal?

Stephen Kinnock is heading up an amendment that would see the return of the last draft of Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement. Picture: BBC

Cross-party group of MEPs call on the EU to help 'keep the door open' for UK

MEPs Catherine Bearder and Judith Bunting sign the Brussels declaration. Picture: supplied by Judith Bunting

I spent a day with the small businesses who face Brexit. The outlook is bleak

Liberal Democrat MEP for London Dinesh Dhamija with Dan Parsons, director of operations at Fully Charged (Pic: Helen Croydon Ltd)

Poll finds public believe Boris Johnson is an 'undemocratic' prime minister

Boris Johnson the tinpot despot. Photograph: Chris Barker/TNE.

Campaigners lose #stopthecoup battle in Scotland - but Gina Miller's case is still to be heard

Stop the coup protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

What the papers say about MPs taking back control

Front cover of the Daily Express. Photograph: Twitter.

'It's the Brexit Party rebadged' - Ken Clarke on losing his status as a Tory Party MP

Nicholas Soames and Ken Clarke appear on Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson plans to table motion for a snap general election

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Roger Harris/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

Irony alert as Jacob Rees-Mogg tells MPs they are 'subverting parliament's role' for scrutiny

Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Tory MP delivers parting shot at Dominic Cummings as he announces he will step down

Senior aide to the prime minister Dominic Cummings, in Downing Street in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Most Read

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s disregard for parliament has become an instant meme

Jacob Rees-Mogg appears on the Simpsons sofa. Photograph: Itzkoff/Twitter.

Watch Jess Phillips’ emotional speech criticising the prime minister and his plans for an election

Jess Phillips delivers a passionate speech in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Watch the exact moment Boris Johnson sees his parliamentary majority vanish

Boris Johnson watches Phillip Lee cross the floor to join the Lib Dems in dramatic House of Commons scenes. Picture: BBC

Boris Johnson heckled in Yorkshire in front of BBC News cameras

Boris Johnson is heckled in Morley, Yorkshire. Photograph: BBC.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy