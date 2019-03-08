Video

Member of the public delivers zinger put down of Brexit on Sky News

This elderly lady delivered a zinger put down of Brexit. Photograph: Sky News. Archant

A member of the public in Derbyshire has left viewers smiling after she delivering a joke when she was asked for her opinions on Brexit on television.

A Sky News reporter, who had turned up in the bingo in Derbyshire to ask viewers about their opinions on English identity, got more than he bargained for when one person he asked went on to tell a joke that summed up her views of the political situation.

Viewers applauded the lady for putting a smile on their faces at a time when most voxpops on news programmes are often seen as divisive.

Turning to the reporter, the elderly woman asked: "Can I just give you a joke?"

"Yeah, go on," responded the Sky man.

Looking serious, the lady continued: "Did you know that Oxo have brought a new cube out for Brexit?"

"Do you know what it's called?"

The reporter humoured her asking what it was called.

"Laughing stock" she said, turning away as he laughed.

As the clip went out on All Out Politics viewers appeared tickled by her put down of the political situation.

"Boom!" tweeted one, while another said "make that woman PM straight away".

"This nan let them walk right into it. Brilliant" said @gfrancie.

Susanne Young retweeted the video, adding: "Love this lady and the twinkle in her eye."