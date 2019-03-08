Get your Dominic Cummings mask for Halloween
PUBLISHED: 14:59 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 24 October 2019
Archant
This week's front cover illustration of Dominic Cummings is now available as a printable mask - just in time for Halloween.
Dominic Cummings Mask
Click here to download
Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.
The chief strategist behind Boris Johnson has caused a stir in politics in recent weeks.
He has been blamed for negative briefings from Number 10, for causing a constitutional crisis, and taking Britain close to a no-deal Brexit.
Now is your chance to get your revenge on the Vote Leave mastermind - by dressing up as Cummings for Halloween.
Get your mask from The New European by downloading and printing this PDF.
You can also find masks for Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Jacob Rees-Mogg here on our website.
Don't forget to tweet us your pictures!
