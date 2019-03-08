Banksy's iconic Brexit mural disappears from the side of a Dover building

A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

An iconic Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover has been reportedly covered up with white paint - days after scaffolding appeared around it.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA. A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

The artwork appeared on a former amusements arcade near Dover's busy ferry terminal and showed an EU flag with a workman chipping away one of the stars.

It was painted in May 2017 on the side of the Castle Amusements building, which had been set to be demolished.

The Godden Gaming Organisation, which owns the building, previously said it was exploring options to remove, maintain or sell the artwork.

The mural appeared and was confirmed to be by Banksy through the artist's Instagram, the work was valued at about £1 million.

A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover that has been mysteriously covered up with white paint and scaffolding. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA. A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover that has been mysteriously covered up with white paint and scaffolding. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

The art on the building in Townwall Street recently began to deteriorate, prompting calls from Dover and Deal MP Charlie Elphicke to protect the piece.

You may also want to watch:

The building is owned by the late Jim Godden and his family, who own a range of amusements and arcades across Kent and the south of England.

The Conservative MP has called on Dover District Council to save the artwork if it has not been painted over.

A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA. A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

He wrote on Twitter: "Very disappointed by the disappearance of the Dover Banksy. A culturally iconic statement on our times.

"We asked Historic England to use their powers to protect this work but they refused. This is the result. They should hang their heads in shame."

Elphicke added: "Historic England have previously listed the Abbey Road crossing and even a 1960s Bournemouth bus depot described as 'hideous'. If they are going to list things like that, they should have listed an iconic and culturally important piece of art like our Banksy."

Scaffolding company Deal Scaffolding said it had been asked to supply scaffolding for general building work but was unaware of any specific purpose.

The Godden Gaming Organisation has been contacted for comment.