The Brexit Party has launched a fundraising venture called the 'Brexit Club'. Is it value for money?

Nigel Farage's party, which is formally registered as a company, has found new ways increase cash support with a members' club.

For £100 a month, the party's website offers "VIP" access to conferences and rallies. Tickets to the conference tour ordinarily retail at £5 each, but the accompanying picture - of Farage standing at a party event surrounded by supporters - suggests that the club membership might secure you time with the company director himself.

However there is no immediate way to find out what 'VIP access' entails.

There is a similar lack of detail for the other 'perks' of membership.

Members will get a quarterly "letter from the chairman's desk", as well as "invitations to exclusive party events", although it is not explained what these are.

Finally, members get a "bespoke Brexit Club welcome gift". This is illustrated with a picture of blue Brexit Party scarves, which ordinarily retail for £9.99 on the Brexit Party's own merchandise shop.

All major parties have extensive party merchandise for sale and charge a ticket price for conferences. They also charge varying fees for membership, which confers a basic stake the party's direction such as leadership elections. This was most recently seen in the election of Boris Johnson as Tory leader by party members.

The Brexit Party has not yet announced a party membership scheme of this kind, preferring to invite paying 'registered supporters' - and now - 'club members'. The party claims that it already has 110,000 registered supporters.

The New European has approached the Brexit Party for clarification on the details of what is offered in Brexit Club membership.

