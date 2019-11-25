Brexit Party candidate called for Muslims to lose UK citizenship

Social media posts by a candidate for the Brexit Party have been revealed by an anti-hate group who say the candidate has been stoking hostility to immigrants.

Rosamund Beattie shared messages from Islamophobobes and highlighted calls for a ban on Muslim immigration.

The Brexit Party candidate for Ealing Southall, which has a large Muslim population, shared comments from the Dutch far right leader Geert Wilders which called for Muslims to move from the West to "Islamic nations".

She also wrote that the UK should remove the citizenship of Muslims and "intern and deport the threats to our lives and lifestyle".

The posts were exposed by Hope Not Hate who said they were an indication of Nigel Farage's "nasty politics".

A spokesman for the organisation said: "[Beattie's] social media history clearly shows that she has endorsed and promoted crude anti-Muslim racism, and stoked hostility to immigrants … it shows exactly what [the party] think of the people who live in the constituency."

Beattie, who backed banning the burka, made the posts during the 2017 general election when she was running for UKIP in West Ham.

She also advocated the 'internment' of Muslim terror suspects and referenced the 'halal-style slaughter' of Britons in the London Bridge terror attack.

One message she shared to her Facebook page from an apparent Brexit Party supporter called David Jones, said: "Pointless speech by [Theresa] May — nothing on stopping jihadis returning, closing down radical mosques or banning muslim migration."

According to the Evening Standard, news reports indicated that 'David Jones' could have been paid by the Russian government in a disinformation campaign."

A Brexit Party spokesman replying to the comments said: "Hope Not Hate has been calling Nigel names for years now. We won't be commenting on them."

Her Facebook and Twitter pages have been taken down.