Brexit Party candidate says he had milkshake thrown at him in election campaign

A Brexit Party candidate in Reading has reportedly had milkshake thrown at him during the election campaign.

The Reading Chronicle reports that Mitchell Feierstein, the candidate for Reading East, was handing out pro-Brexit leaflets, stickers and flags alongside supporters when a man threw a McDonald's chocolate milkshake in their direction.

He said that the man screamed "f**k Nigel Farage" before the incident - which did not hit the candidate but hit the table of leaflets.

Feierstein told the local newspaper: "A white male with dyed-blonde hair came by the table where I was campaigning outside The Oracle building.

"He repeatedly screamed 'F**k you! F**k the Brexit Party! And F**k Nigel Farage!'

"He was carrying a container in his hand, which he threw at me from six feet.

"He missed but still managed to damage my property, including Brexit Party-branded items that were resting on the table, before running away."

He asked: "Is it today's reality that a Brexit Party parliamentary candidate should be fearful and denied democratic process?"

Reports of the incident circulated on social media after photographs were posted by another activist.

Fellow candidates criticised the news, saying there was no place in politics for such intimidation.

Labour candidate Matt Rodda said: "It is an affront to our democracy and against everything we should stand for as a society", while Tory candidate Craig Morley said: "The recent trend of intimidating those who you disagree with in politics is extremely worrying and must stop."

Thames Valley Police have been contacted for comment.