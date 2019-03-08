Rejected Brexit Party candidate says Farage owes him £10,000 as he suggests UKIP pact

Wayne Bayley, a retired pilot and scientologist, was one of 317 Brexit Party candidates dropped from the Brexit Party. Photo: @Wayne_BayIey / Twitter Archant

The former Brexit Party candidate for Crawley has said he will consider standing for UKIP or as an independent after being dropped from Nigel Farage's party.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Being tricked out of that £100 has really got you guys riled hasn't it!



Why don't you contact the other 316 candidates & form a Brexit Party Indy Group.



I'll even help with the crowdfunding if you each forward a cheque payable to 'Come And Save Hope', 'C.A.S.H' for short. — Simon Gregory-Coverdale (@simon_coverdale) November 11, 2019

Wayne Bayley, a retired pilot and scientologist, was one of 317 Brexit Party candidates dropped from the group after Farage announced a 'Leave alliance' which will see his party not contest seats which the Conservatives are predicted to win.

However, the candidate - who is currently saying he will stand as an independent Brexiter - has suggested rejected candidates could run for UKIP.

In a series of tweets, Bayley said: "I will NOT be standing down due to some dodgy backroom deal. I will be standing as an Independent Brexit Party candidate.

"The Conservatives are proven not to be able to deliver Brexit. #IndBrexitParty"

....and the rest. I employed a full time campaign coordinator last week on a 2 month contract which has cost me thousands. I also have an outbuilding FULL of Brexit Party leaflets and signs ready for next weeks launch.



Nigel owes me over TEN GRAND. https://t.co/KxRlVLIyoZ — Wayne BayIey (@Wayne_BayIey) November 11, 2019

In 2015, the Conservatives took Crawley with 47% of the vote, towering over UKIP's 14.4% share.

The Conservatives further increased their lead in 2017 receiving 50.6% of the vote, when no UKIP candidates stood in the seat home to Gatwick airport.

One reply to Bayley's announcement to stand as an independent said: "Being tricked out of that £100 has really got you guys riled hasn't it!

"Why don't you contact the other 316 candidates & form a Brexit Party Indy Group.

You may also want to watch:

"I'll even help with the crowdfunding if you each forward a cheque payable to 'Come And Save Hope', 'C.A.S.H' for short."

READ MORE: Dumped Brexit Party candidate concerned about 'lost' £100 entry fee

READ MORE: Nigel Farage 'bottles it' as he agrees not to contest 317 seats held by the Tories



It was then that Bayley said Farage had cost him much more than £100 in his decision to join the group.

"... And the rest," Bayley replied. "I employed a full time campaign coordinator last week on a two month contract which has cost me thousands. I also have an outbuilding FULL of Brexit Party leaflets and signs ready for next weeks launch.

"Nigel owes me over TEN GRAND."

READ MORE: Nigel Farage calls for Tories to stand down in Labour marginals



Later on Monday night, Bayley tagged UKIP in a tweet claiming he was "looking for a new home".

The candidate said: "Hi @UKIP, there are a large number of EX Brexit Party candidates looking for a new home since Nigel has sold us all down the river in exchange for a peerage. Email me."

A spokesman for The Brexit Party said: "Mr Bayley was given no authority to spend ANYTHING up until the present moment.

"Candidates are given an expenditure grid which allows us to monitor spending when it actually happens.

"The sum of £10,000 is risible."