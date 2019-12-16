Dropped Brexit Party candidate 'from a distant star' to sue Nigel Farage after claiming she'd have won

Jill Hughes was selected by the Brexit Party as its general election candidate for Batley and Spen. Picture: The Brexit Party The Brexit Party

A dropped Brexit Party candidate - who said she was from a distant star - has said she is suing Nigel Farage after claiming she would have won her seat.

Jill Hughes, the party's prospective candidate for Batley and Spen, was stood down after it emerged that she believes she comes from the star Sirius and that aliens are already working with world governments.

In social media comments made in 2017, Hughes said: "I have just come to truly realise that my purpose is to raise consciousness here on earth - I originated from Sirus."

In the acknowledgements for her novel "Spirit of Prophecy", which is about a psychic detective in rural England, Hughes also said that extraterrestrials (ETs) are working with world governments in a "hush-hush" arrangement.

"The E.T's, some of them less than apple pie wholesome or positive pumpkins, are already here working with our world governments, but that's all hush-hush for now," she said.

However, Hughes said her story was "wildly spun out of context" and that it was a "tongue-in-cheek story".

She insisted she was "hotly tipped to win the seat" until Nigel Farage and Richard Tice dropped her, and now planned legal action.

She told Examiner Live she now plans to take the pair to court for ditching her without explanation, saying she was disappointed she could not let her volunteers, supporters and constituents know about the decision.

She said the decision meant she could not cancel events or meetings and led to her account access being frozen without notice.

The Brexiteer said the decision was "brutal, unprofessional, and deeply unethical" and says "there was no procedure followed whatsoever", "no proper explanation", "no right of reply" and "no right of appeal".

She said she had been treated like "a piece of trash".

"Rather than defend one of their leading candidates, the Brexit Party canned me, like a piece of trash.

"If they can do that to me, can they be trusted with the electorate, let alone in government?

"The individual candidates are excellent, but HQ left all my supporters and constituents in the lurch, for no good reason.

"That's what upsets me the most."

A Brexit Party spokesperson told the newspaper: "Is she suing us on the planet Sirius or on earth? If the former we will need to consult with our intergalactic lawyers.

"Live long and prosper."