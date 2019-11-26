Latest The New European

Brexit Party drops out of TV leaders' debate claiming broadcaster is unfair

PUBLISHED: 13:35 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 26 November 2019

Nigel Farages party claimed they stepped back out of concern that the broadcaster will not conduct the debate in a fair and objective way. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire



The Brexit Party has dropped out of this Thursday's leaders' debate hosted by Channel 4, who the group say are too pro-Remain.

Nigel Farage's party claimed they stepped back out of concern that the broadcaster will not conduct the debate "in a fair and objective way".

Boris Johnson had already disagreed about taking part in the debate, which had planned to ban talk about Brexit and instead focus on policy and climate change.

It is intended to be a one-hour special involving seven politicians, hosted by anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

The Brexit Party tweeted: "The Brexit Party will not be taking part in Channel 4's special programme on Thursday night.

"We have no faith that the broadcaster will conduct this debate in a fair and objective way.

"Brexit is the defining issue of our age and the fact that Channel 4 does not want to discuss it speaks volumes about this broadcaster and its Remain position."

READ MORE: Channel 4 to host election debate - but Brexit will be banned



On Monday Krishnan Guru-Murthy tweeted: "This Thursday Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Jo Swinson and Sian Berry will join the #ClimateDebate thousands have been calling for this election.

"If you are a Boris Johnson or Nigel Farage supporter and you want them to address this issue too pls encourage them to come."

Channel 4 have been contacted for comment.

