Brexit Party hopeful says 'I sure as hell am antisemitic'

A candidate for the Brexit Party has apologised for horrific comments made about Jewish people, Muslims and women after old posts resurfaced. Photo: Supplied Archant

A candidate for the Brexit Party has apologised for horrific comments made about Jewish people, Muslims and women after old posts resurfaced.

In one post, Marc Stanton, who is standing in West Lancashire, said: "I sure as hell am antisemitic."

The Total Citizen exposed a number of Stanton's racist and seriously offensive social media posts going back to 2014.

One Facebook post by the candidate read: "It would appear that wearing headscarves or burkas does not stop you being gang raped or hung from a tree."

In another disturbing post responding to a fake news story about Muslims, Stanton said: "See, the BNP are right."

The candidate for West Lancashire also said he was "not a fan"of Islam and "sure as hell" was antisemitic after watching a news story about Gaza.

In a secont post about Judaism, Stanton said: "The situation between Palestine and Israel seems to continually get worse.

"Of course, I could not possibly express an opinion but one could perhaps understand why some people might feel that the Israelis learnt their lesson well 60 years ago about genocide and oppression. The student should not always follow the teachings of the professor."

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Stanton apologised for the comments.

He said: "It has been brought to my attention that I have used some appalling language on my private Facebook page in the past.

"I regret wholeheartedly using such language and realize that it will have offended some people. For this, I apologise.

"The comments were made years ago, at the end of a tiring day, and on a private account. I made a mistake and condemn such language and all forms of bigotry."

He continued: "My Grandmother was Jewish and so being part Jewish myself, I find it strange that I am being accused of being anti-Semitic and Islamophobic at the same time.

"I have always endeavored to treat every one of whatever background equally.

"It would seem that some of my Facebook posts from several years ago have been taken out of context and in a selective manner for the purpose of trying to cause me a problem."