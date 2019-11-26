Nigel Farage complains election 'hasn't taken off' as poll puts Brexit Party on just 4%

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage has complained that the election has not 'taken off' as a poll put his Brexit Party on just 4% of support.

Farage was meeting voters at a working men's club in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, when he hinted he could spoil his ballot paper on polling day.

He said he thought there would be a low turnout in the election, and complained there was no appetite for the election.

He said: "My impression of it is that this election has not taken off at all."

But part of the explanation could be the lack of support his own organisation is receiving.

A new poll for YouGov gives the Brexit Party just 4% of support, only just beating the Greens on 2%. The new figures show the Lib Dems slipping to 13%, while Labour rises to 32% with the Tories on 43%.

Farage is now urging Conservative voters where his organisation is standing to vote for the Brexit Party to "keep Boris to his promises" and "have a clean break from all the institutions of the European Union.

He said: "We've got to persuade Conservative voters in areas like this, areas that the Tories have never won and areas that the Tories will never win, that if they want to get somebody into Parliament unafraid to stand up, to keep Boris to his promises, that is going to be our job.

"I've little doubt that he will win this election, I've little doubt he will give us a form of Brexit but I don't want Brexit in name only, I don't want us to be stuck inside European law, I want us to get what we voted for, I want us to have a clean break from all the institutions of the European Union."