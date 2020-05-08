Nigel Farage sends firey letter to police after being cautioned for ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules

Nigel Farage was visited by police after flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines to film rants about migrants at Dover; Twitter Archant

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage sent police a firey letter after being visited by them after flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

In the letter, posted on his Twitter account, Farage complained of being “extremely unhappy” following a home visit by Kent Police on Monday night.

Farage ignored government lockdown rules to film several rants about migrants at Dover port. During the peak of the virus in April, he travelled 100 miles from his home in Kent to Pett beach in East Sussex to film another video criticising immigrants.

Police visited his home after they were “bombarded” with complaints after Nigel Farage flouted coronavirus guidelines.

Farage wrote to chief constable of Kent Police Alan Pughsley telling him of his “strong objection” to the door knock while also formally lodging a complaint.

He claimed his trips to Dover were part of his duties as “the leader of a national party... [and as] a broadcaster for a national radio station, LBC” to report “on the different channels through which the virus might be spread.”

Farage vented on Twitter following the letter’s publication, posting another tirade on video.

It seems users didn’t quite agree. Vinnie Cocozza mocked Farage, saying he had just penned a “written confession” to breaking lockdown regulations. “Nige... if you go on the run,” he wrote, “maybe you could hide out inside the Ecuadorian Embassy.”

Jaci Stephen downplayed Farage’s claims he was an essential workers: “You’re not a journalist or an essential media figure... You are a man in a sweater.”

Another user wrote: “You’re the leader of a party with no politicians. If you were acting as a journalist, did your employers approve your trip to Dover? Or are you just pulling out that card now you’ve been caught?”

Jenny said: “Obey our laws Nigel. They are not just for the little people.”