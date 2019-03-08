Nigel Farage calls for a statue of French president Emmanuel Macron

Nigel Farage (left) and Emmanuel Macron (right). Photograph: TNE/PA. Archant

Britain's newest recruit to the Europhile movement, Nigel Farage, has called for a statue of French president next to Nelson's Column in London.

Farage called the European leader a 'French all-British hero' and suggested the tribute could be erected next to statues of the Duke of Wellington and Horatio Nelson.

It comes after the Brexit Party leader appeared to have another change of mind on a Brexit extension which could delay the European Union exit until January 31st.

Farage now appears to support Macron - who wanted to scupper a delay through fear that a general election does not take place and a further three months is wasted on the issue.

French European affairs minister, Amélie de Montchalin, said: "We need facts in order to make a decision... We will not deal in political fiction."

Speaking to the Mail Online, Brexiteer Farage called for Boris Johnson to apologise. He said: "The first thing Boris needs to do is apologise to the country for telling us endlessly we were definitrely leaving on 31st October.

"He cannot just ignore the fact he's told us for ever and ever we are definitely leaving do or die, come what may."

He then threw his weight behind Macron - who he said was hte only politician offering a resistance to the extension.

"We will put a statue up to him in London if he vetoes our extension.

"We will put it alongside Wellington and Nelson and he will become a French all-British hero.'

But he added, if there is an extension, it would need to be a long one.

He said: "I can't see the point of a short extension. Either they extend or they don't."

The Brexit Party leader had said last week that an extension was more preferable to Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

He complained that the offer of a Brexit extension appeared to be taken away, calling for the Benn Act to be abided by.