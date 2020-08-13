Nigel Farage likened to Alan Partridge as he’s pictured on a beach looking for migrant boats

Nigel Farage at Dover, Kent, where people thought to be migrants have previously been brought ashore by Border Force officers following a number of small boat incidents in the Channel. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A picture of Nigel Farage on the lookout for migrant boats crossing in Dover has been ridiculed on Twitter.

In the photo, Farage is pictured on a hilltop above Dover port dressed in his summer kit and sporting a pair of black sunglasses.

The image, which appeared on Radio X presenter Danny Wallace’s Twitter account, was captioned: “Nigel Farage. the former Ukip leader, was watching for refugees in Dover yesterday.”

The background - which seems to be a beach head overlooking Dover port - often appears in recordings Farage does from the port in which he criticises asylum seekers who make the perilous journey across the English Channel.

The picture received one hell of mocking by Twitter users.

Richard Luck wrote: “From his new album featuring a frothing-at-the-mouth rendition of Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’.”

Connor Brown followed up with: “Also featuring ‘young gifted and black’”.

Toby Tarrant, also a Radio X host, wrote: “To be fair to him, if I saw that I would definitely turn around and head back.”

Frazer Shaw posted: “He knows they’re not a ferry, right? Refugees don’t come into port.”

Poking fun at Farage’s blue shorts, Jamie Black imagined what the Brexit Party leader would have to say about them: “‘I’ve had these shorts since 1982. They did have an underpant lining, but eh, it’s perished’”.

Others likened him to fictional characters Alan Partidge and David Brent.

“Cliff Richard meets Alan Partridge,” one user observed.

“Does he know Alan Partridge is a parody, not a role model?” another commented.

Chris Anderson posted a photo of Brent and Farage in the same tweet.

@kirasArcade posted: “It’s like a gammon Baywatch,” adding, “costume designed by Alan Partridge.”

Ben Hall joked: “Is this from his Tinder account?”

Some mocked Farage’s questionable taste in fashion: “Shorts £11.99. Shirt £15.99. Shoes £29.99. Sunglasses - models own,” quipped one user.

@JamietheColes felt Farage was padding out an idea for a BBC show: “Migrant Watch with Nigel Farage, part of your new Sunday evening lineup on BBC1.”

Comedian Omid Djalili topped it off with this comment: “I don’t understand. ‘Watching for refugees’ - is that a dogging code? If so, what does that mean?”