Brexit Party activist thrown out of shop for 'forcing' leaflets onto customers

A man has been ejected from a branch of Morrisons, who said he had been 'forcing' Brexit Party leaflets onto customers. Picture: Twitter Twitter

A Brexit Party campaigner has been ejected from a Manchester supermarket because he was "forcing" leaflets onto shoppers, says Morrisons.

Footage circlated widely on social media shows a man with a stack of leaflets being pushed out of the Denton branch by a security guard and being told to "f*** off".

The man, who claimed to be the Brexit Party's parliamentary candidate in the area, refused to leave the doorway area and said he only wanted to come in for a cup of tea.

The Brexit Party candidate for Denton and Reddish is Martin Power.

Brexiteers reacted with outrage to the incident, sharing the video widely on social media. "Was this man refused entry to your shop because he was carrying @brexitparty_uk leaflets?" asked Twitter user Megan.

Absolute disgrace @Morrisons



Campaigning all day is tiring. Everyone is entitled to a rest...How dare you assault/ban him in this way?



I'm a @brexitparty_uk candidate. Am I to assume my team & I are also not welcome in your stores? What about Brexit backing customers? https://t.co/6mjFedvce0 — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) November 20, 2019

Brexit Party candidate and former Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry also tweeted the footage, calling the guard's actions an "absolute disgrace".

"Campaigning all day is tiring," she tweeted at the supermarket chain. "Everyone is entitled to a rest ... How dare you assault/ban him in this way?"

However, a Morrisons spokesperson told The New European that customers had been complaining about the man, who had reportedly been "forcing" leaflets onto them and had refused to leave the shop when asked.

The chain acknowledged that the security guard, who at one point pushed the man to the floor, "over-reacted".

The spokesperson said: "Customers in our store complained about the man in the video because he was forcing leaflets onto them. Electioneering doesn't take place in our stores.

"He was asked to leave the store but wouldn't. The security guard, who is from a security company, over-reacted and we are dealing with this."

It is not the first time Morrisons has been used as a party political stamping ground for Brexiteers, however.

During the EU election campaign, Brexit Party freesheet The Brexiteer was dumped in several stores, prompting a backlash from Remainers.

