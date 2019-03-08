The Brex Factor: Spotlight on a newly elected MEP

From the Mail Online's comments section to a newly elected MEP, STEVE ANGLESEY selects his Brexiteers of the week.

Brexiteers of the week

4) 4BOBBYMOORE66A

The comments section of Mail Online continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Consider this broadside from the above-named reader:

"Would it really be so awful if one of these Glastonbury rap people sang a song that was POSITIVE about Brexit? I know it's not COOL to want a country free from the yolk (sic) of oppression and I know it's not COOL to be a free thinker but think of the good Stormzy or The Killers could do if they rapped about the possibility of a free trade deal instead of knife crime or drugs. This is why the youth of today are basically sheep and don't care about patriotism." The rant was posted, with hilarious inevitably, from "Madrid, Spain".

3) JONATHAN BULLOCK

The East Midlands MEP dropped a Bullock when he called for Britain to skip out on its £39 billion settlement with the EU, telling Radio Five Live: "We won't be a member of the EU so we won't have to pay. If my golf club signs up to redevelop its pavilion but I leave the golf club, I won't have to pay for that for five to 10 years time."

Told that part of the so-called 'divorce bill' covers pension payments to MEPs like himself, Bullock then claimed the EU should not renege on its own commitments to pay up even if Britain did similar. He said: "It wouldn't be legal for them to do that of course because they have a contract." A clear case of one rule for EU, another for me.

2) ROGER HELMER

Bullock has much to live up to. His predecessor Helmer was once photographed 'resting his eyes' in the EU parliament and then resigned in 2017 after it turned out he had broken the rules by hiring a UKIP party worker as his assistant, costing him £101,364 in docked wages.

Roger has now turned his considerable intellect to the problem of the high-speed rail network, writing on Twitter: "'Scrapping HS2 would be a national embarrassment', says a newspaper headline. Of all the arguments for HS2, this is surely the crassest. If we've made a mistake, if the public don't want it, better to admit it now & change course."

Can any readers think of another costly mistake which the public don't want and which we should change course on immediately?

1) DAVID BULL

The newly elected Brexit Party MEP kicked off his career in the EU parliament by complaining it was too far from his home in Ipswich. The aptly named Bull moaned in a video: "It's eight hours… Ipswich to London Liverpool Street, so after that I have to go from London Liverpool Street to King's Cross. From King's Cross I then have to go to Paris… I then have to go from Paris to Strasbourg, and I arrive at something like twenty to seven tonight.

"I left home already at eight o'clock this morning, having got in at midnight. And I'm going to have to do this repeatedly because for some reason parliament seems to be in a very inaccessible place." Would he back Remain if the parliament was in Felixstowe instead?